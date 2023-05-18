

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported that its first half loss before tax narrowed to 415 million pounds from a loss of 557 million pounds, prior year. Basic loss per share was 40.9 pence compared to a loss of 57.2 pence. Headline loss before tax was 411 million pounds compared to a loss of 545 million pounds, last year.



The Group said the improvement was driven by increased capacity, load factors and yields with all travel restrictions now lifted, pent up demand being realised and enhanced contribution from ancillary product offering and easyJet holidays.



Total revenue increased by 80% to 2.69 billion pounds partly due to capacity increasing to 37.9 million seats from 30.3 million, but also due to ticket yield strength and the continued step change in ancillary revenue generation. Passenger revenue increased by 78% to 1.75 billion pounds.



easyJet flew 33.1 million passengers in the six months ended 31st March 2023, up 41% from last year.



