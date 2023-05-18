TargetRecruit Expands its Global Presence with New Office in Australia

LONDON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TargetRecruit, a leading provider of enterprise software for recruitment firms, built on Salesforce, is delighted to announce the opening of its new office in Sydney, Australia. Situated in the heart of Sydney's Central Business District (CBD), the new office will act as a central hub for TargetRecruit's ongoing expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, enhancing the company's ability to cater to its growing client base in Australia, New Zealand, and beyond.





"We are thrilled to reveal the expansion of our global operations through the establishment of our Sydney office," said Andy Wigderson, President of TargetRecruit. "The local presence in Australia showcases our dedication to ensuring customer success in the region and signifies an exciting phase in the company's development."

With a comprehensive understanding of the distinct challenges faced by recruitment firms in Australia and New Zealand, TargetRecruit is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and world-class solutions. The company's expansion into Australia will enable the formation of new partnerships and the extension of its client base throughout the region.

About TargetRecruit:

TargetRecruit provides a robust CRM/ATS, sales, and middle office solution built on Salesforce, the world's leading platform. Headquartered in Houston, with offices in London, Sydney, and Bangalore, TargetRecruit employs over 100 individuals globally. To find out more, please visit https://targetrecruit.co.uk/ .

