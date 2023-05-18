Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.05.2023 | 09:06
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GOAT Games Obtains Global Mobile Game License for Gameloft's Acclaimed Dungeon Hunter Franchise

Mercenaries and Bounty Hunters will soon be back in business once the iconic ARPG dungeon crawler returns later this year

HONG KONG, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mobile game development and publishing company GOAT Games is announcing its license to develop and publish the next mobile iteration in Gameloft's iconic Dungeon Hunter franchise, slated for release by the end of 2023.


The next Dungeon Hunter game will stay true to what made the franchise so successful for nearly 14 years: slaying countless enemies, completing quests through a combination of skills and wits, and earning tons of loot while bringing peace back to the kingdom. Building upon those key pillars, players can expect next level immersion in part due to upgraded visuals capable of delivering spectacular battle scenes, special effects, and in-game actions. Players will be able to customize and craft the right gear for the job, fight with friends in co-op arenas, or turn on those same "friends" to show off their battle skills in action-packed PVP modes. New features will be added shortly after launch to both improve the Dungeon Hunter experience and offer players plenty of surprises.

"Today is a day millions of Dungeon Hunter fans - myself included - have been dreaming about shortly after the release of Dungeon Hunter 5 back in 2015," says Machine Ma, VP of GOAT Games. "We are driven to create a game that not only caters to Dungeon Hunter fans, but also offers a unique action RPG experience that will keep players engaged and excited for years to come!"

"Dungeon Hunter is one of our longest-running series and we're thrilled to be working with GOAT Games to create the next mainline game," says Guilherme Lachaut, Chief Sales Officer at Gameloft. "With an already impressive stable of games like Dragon Storm Fantasy, we're confident they will be able to produce a Dungeon Hunter experience that fans of the series are going to love."

The original Dungeon Hunter was released In October 2009 with the series becoming one of the most popular action RPG franchises ever on mobile, reaching over 120 million downloads worldwide. The combination of stunning graphics, immersive storyline, and engaging gameplay all wrapped in a dark fantasy world has kept players returning to this iconic series for many years.

For more information, please visit our Facebook page.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075615/20230512113626.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/goat-games-obtains-global-mobile-game-license-for-gamelofts-acclaimed-dungeon-hunter-franchise-301825515.html

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.