

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec PLC (INVP.L) reported that its fiscal year profit before tax increased to 979.9 million pounds from 697.3 million pounds, prior year. Diluted basic earnings per share was 82.5 pence compared to 50.2 pence. Adjusted earnings per share increased 25.0% to 68.9 pence. Headline earnings per share was 66.8 pence compared to 53.3 pence.



Revenue increased 14.6% to 2.28 billion pounds, benefitting from higher global interest rates and loan growth. Fee and commission income was negatively impacted by the unfavourable market movements and weakening macro backdrop, the Group said.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 17.5 pence per share, resulting in a full year dividend of 31.0 pence.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



