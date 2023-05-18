Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (OTCQB: IXIXF) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

"Having attained DTC eligibility for our shares further increases our reach with potential investors throughout the United States and abroad," commented Paul Cowley, CEO of Indigo Exploration. "Given the global focus on decarbonization, coupled with the surge in physical demand for lithium and need for diversification of global supply, Indigo is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this trend within the heart of a growing lithium district in Western Canada."

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Indigo shares in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible."

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IXI", on the OTCQB Market under the symbol "IXIXF", and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "INEN."

About Indigo Exploration

Indigo Exploration is an emerging petro-lithium brine explorer with 147,904 hectares of Metallic and Industrial Minerals permits in Central Alberta, Canada. The Company's three primary lithium projects are the Fox Creek (114,522 hectares), Leduc (23,488 hectares) and Peace River (10,048 hectares) which are located within the heart of lithium exploration and development in Western Canada. The Company also owns the Hantoukoura Gold Permit in Burkina Faso which covers 23,800 hectares within the prospective Fada N'Gourma greenstone belt.

