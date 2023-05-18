DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 17-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 309.804

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 831555

CODE: DJEU LN

ISIN: FR0007056841

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LN Sequence No.: 244497 EQS News ID: 1635965 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1635965&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2023 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)