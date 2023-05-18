Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.05.2023
WKN: A2PBLK | ISIN: LU1931974775 | Ticker-Symbol: PR1J
Tradegate
18.05.23
10:01 Uhr
24,500 Euro
+0,170
+0,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
18.05.2023 | 09:58
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIJ LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 17-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3581.6093

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11756633

CODE: PRIJ LN

ISIN: LU1931974775

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931974775 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRIJ LN 
Sequence No.:  244655 
EQS News ID:  1636285 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1636285&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)

