Donnerstag, 18.05.2023
Dow Jones News
18.05.2023 | 09:58
12 Leser
Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF - Acc (CLEM LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 17-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.0999

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2828112

CODE: CLEM LN

ISIN: LU2056738144

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2056738144 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CLEM LN 
Sequence No.:  244682 
EQS News ID:  1636339 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1636339&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2023 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
