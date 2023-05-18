Carruthers & Jackson: Praesto Consulting Group and Carruthers and Jackson Merge to Redefine Data Consulting

LONDON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesto Consulting Group , the global technology consultancy, and Carruthers and Jackson , the leading data consultancy, have today announced a merger which will see the two companies deliver a global, end-to-end data consulting solution built to meet modern client needs.

The data consulting market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 14% from 2022 to 2028 , but the rapid pace of technological change combined with a resource-intensive and inflexible legacy consulting model is starting to see companies explore other ways of bringing in outside expertise. For Praesto Consulting and Carruthers and Jackson, firms that have built their reputations on the belief that good consultancy is powered by great people, this is an opportunity to help clients solve critical data challenges with a faster, less-resource intensive approach based on deep subject matter expertise.

Now part of the Praesto Consulting Group, Carruthers and Jackson's range of data strategy and assessment capabilities are the latest high calibre addition to an end-to-end stable of technology consultancy services which includes Data & Insights (D&I), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Experience (CX) and Enterprise Performance Management (EPM). Together, the two companies have agreed to integrate their services to create a global data consulting solution capable of supporting clients of any size at any stage of their data lifecycle from strategy through to technology implementation and support.

"We are excited to welcome Carruthers and Jackson to be part of the Praesto Consulting Group," said Jem Ranson, CEO, Praesto Consulting Group. "They are an incredible company and team of experts that major organisations rely on to define and drive data driven culture. I'm confident that this partnership offers a new approach to data consulting that will enable our clients to fully realise their data vision, navigating them through each stage of their data transformation journey."

Led by co-founder and CEO, Caroline Carruthers, an award-winning data expert, author , and one of the first women to take on the role of Chief Data Officer in the UK, Carruthers and Jackson has been instrumental in helping hundreds of organisations identify and execute on the changes they need to make to become data-enabled organisations. The integration of the company into the Praesto Consulting Group will see Carruthers continue as CEO, leading the firm's consultancy and events offerings. Co-founder, Peter Jackson, will continue in his role as co-presenter of the annual Summer School for Data Leaders.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Praesto Consulting Group as we begin our next chapter with the enhanced scale and resources to solve any client problem, no matter how big or complex," explained Caroline Carruthers, CEO, Carruthers and Jackson. "From the moment I met Jem, it was clear that we shared a vision for a people-first approach to solving problems simply for clients. Together with Praesto Consulting, we are accelerating our journey by providing the scale of team and geographical reach to meet any technology related challenge for our clients. We look forward to defining a new, best-of-breed era for data consulting that starts with understanding what the client really needs."

The merger further expands Praesto Consulting Group's presence in the UK, adding to its existing offices in London, New York, Paris, Dublin, Rotterdam, and Lisbon. The Carruthers and Jackson team of consultants will operate under the Praesto Consulting Group and will continue to provide consulting services to clients around the world. The merger of Carruthers and Jackson into the Praesto Consulting Group is effective immediately and the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

About Praesto Consulting Group

Praesto Consulting Group is a leading global consulting company specialising in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Data & Insights, Customer Relationship Management (CRM). With offices in London, New York, Paris, Dublin, Rotterdam and Lisbon. For more information, visit www.praestoconsulting.com

About Carruthers and Jackson

Carruthers and Jackson is a data consultancy based in London that helps organisations harness the power of data and generate maximum value from it with their Industry recognised models. The company's strategies are trusted by the likes of Channel 4, Teenage Cancer Trust and British Heart Foundation, along with businesses of all shapes and sizes from around the world. For more information, visit www.carruthersandjackson.com

