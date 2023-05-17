Anzeige
Hawkins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 Per Share
Hawkins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 Per Share

ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), at its meeting on May 17, 2023, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable June 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2023. Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 51 facilities in 25 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 850 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

 
