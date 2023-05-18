London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - Despite the challenging economic conditions brought about by inflation, recession, and geopolitical conflicts, business leaders and financial institutions must act swiftly to finance the green transition and promote a low-carbon economy.

To share insights on how the finance sector can effectively drive climate action through 2023, Reuters IMPACT invites you to join a focussed discussion on ESG - Keeping sustainable targets on track during economic turmoil (Thursday 8th June, 2023 at 15:00 BST).

Register for the webinar here

This discussion will cover:

How finance can drive climate action and earn returns on sustainable investments whilst navigating the current geopolitical headwinds

The importance of financial institutions allocating capital towards carbon reduction rather than relying solely on offsets

The challenges faced by financial institutions in balancing anti-ESG capitalism rhetoric and civil society demands

Finance leaders confirmed to speak include:

Ylva Lindberg, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Communication and CISL , Norfund

, Sylvia Kwan , Chief Investment Officer, Ellevest

Brian Henderson, Partner and Head of Sustainable Investment, Mercer

Signing up now will also give you access to the recording the following week if you miss the live discussion.

