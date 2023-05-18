Women's Health Market to Reach $63.02 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global women's health market size is expected to reach USD 63.02 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The introduction of innovative novel products and the presence of a strong pipeline of women's health products are prime factors driving the market growth. For instance, in May 2021, the Food & Drug Administration approved Myfembree, developed by Pfizer Inc. in collaboration with Myovant Sciences, for uterine fibroids associated with heavy menstrual bleeding. An increase in the incidence of endometriosis and a rise in support from non-profit organizations are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The contraceptives segment held the highest market share of more than 35.49% of the global revenue in 2022 due to increased awareness about family planning and rapid technological advancements in contraception.

The University of California Bixby Center released a reimbursement guide to help health providers offer women a full range of contraceptives.

The endometriosis segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the launch of products, such as Relugoliz and the impending launch of Linzagolix for the treatment of women with uterine fibroids.

Based on age, the 50 years and above segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 6.7% over the forecast period as an increase in life expectancy is boosting the overall menopausal population across the globe.

According to the International Menopause Society, globally, women aged between 45 and 55 years typically experience menopause, with the average age of onset at 51.5 years.

Women's Health Market Growth & Trends

For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged USD 280 million every year from 2021 to 2030 for the development of new contraceptive technologies and to support family planning initiatives. According to the WHO report 2021, globally, around 10% (190 million) of reproductive-age girls and women are affected by endometriosis. It is a chronic disease related to severe pain during periods, bowel movements and/or urination, abdominal bloating, nausea, fatigue, etc. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Strict measures undertaken by governments to control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2, such as social distancing and community-wide lockdowns, have had a detrimental impact on treatment facilities & gynecological clinics.

For instance, in low- and middle-income countries there has been a decline in the usage of long- and short-acting reversible contraceptives. Strategic initiatives undertaken by key players, such as collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, for the development and commercialization of products are anticipated to drive market growth. For instance, in October 2021, Richter and Hikma signed an exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize denosumab, comprising biosimilar of Xgeva and Prolia in the U.S. Moreover, the growing competition from generic drugs increases the pricing pressure after patent expiration, which is anticipated to impede market growth.

For instance, after the patent expiry, the revenue of Forteo declined by 23% between 2020 and 2021. North America dominated the global market in 2021 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, the presence of key market players, supportive government regulations, approval & commercialization of products, and high usage of contraceptives among women. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising government spending on women's health. For instance, the Australian Government announced an investment of USD 333 million to support health services and support.

Women's Health Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global women's health market based on age, application, and region:

Women's Health Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Hormonal Infertility

Endometriosis & Uterine Fibroids

Contraceptives

Menopause

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Women's Health Market - Age Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

50 years and above

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis



Endometriosis & Uterine Fibroids



Menopause



Others

Others

Women's Health Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players of Women's Health Market

AbbVie, Inc.

Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Agile Therapeutics

Amgen, Inc.

Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corp.

Blairex Laboratories, Inc.

Ferring B.V.

