BlakYaks, a prominent cloud-native consulting, engineering, and managed service provider, has announced that it has achieved the highly sought-after Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure Specialist Partner Certification. This achievement is a testament to BlakYaks' exceptional expertise in deploying and managing Kubernetes-based container platform solutions on the Microsoft Azure platform for its customers.

The certification recognises BlakYaks' proficiency in delivering high-quality solutions to its clients and further strengthens the company's relationship with Microsoft. It also positions BlakYaks as a leading player in the UK's digital transformation industry, offering innovative and cutting-edge Azure cloud-native solutions that enable customers to transform their businesses and excel in the digital age.

Dirk Anderson, CEO of BlakYaks, expressed his delight at achieving this milestone, saying, "We are thrilled to receive this highly relevant industry certification, which is a reflection of our team's focus on cloud-native skills and technologies. Our work with some great customers has helped us achieve this distinction, supporting their transition to cloud-native platforms and services with Kubernetes and containerization as a crucial component of their strategy."

BlakYaks underwent an extensive external audit process to achieve the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure Specialist Partner Certification. During the audit, BlakYaks had to demonstrate their real-world experience in delivering production enterprise container platform (ECP) solutions on the Azure platform for their customer base. They also had to showcase the relevant industry partner and individual certifications held by their teams, along with presenting the quality of their ECP designs, IaC code base, operational processes, and documentation.

BlakYaks' Kubernetes expertise and Azure knowledge make it a trusted and experienced provider committed to delivering end-to-end cloud-native solutions that optimise costs, streamline operations, and accelerate customers' cloud-native journey. Partnering with BlakYaks guarantees customers access to a company with an unwavering focus on cloud solutions that are deployed and managed entirely with code (IaC).

BlakYaks is also a Digital App Innovation (Azure) and Infrastructure (Azure) Microsoft Solutions Partner, underscoring its deep Azure expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction. As businesses increasingly look to move to serverless and other cloud-native technologies, the market will welcome specialist partners in this space at a time when there is a skills shortage. BlakYaks' achievement of the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure Specialist Partner Certification demonstrates its commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing customers with the highest quality cloud-native solutions available.

About BlakYaks

BlakYaks is a leading cloud-native consulting, engineering, and managed service business that deploys and operates Microsoft Azure platforms and solutions entirely with code. Their team of experts build and manage secure and compliant cloud platforms that support modern microservices architectures, including containers, PaaS, and serverless technologies.

With deep Azure platform expertise and proficiency in GitOps, DevSecOps, Containerization, and IaC, BlakYaks offers end-to-end cloud-native solutions that are tailored to meet each customer's specific needs, with the goal of optimising costs, streamlining operations, and accelerating the customer's journey to cloud-native.

