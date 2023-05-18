Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Group" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2023:

Announced in January 2023 our agreement to sell our Fresh Vegetables division to Fresh Express, for gross proceeds of approximately $293.0 million. Following this agreement, the results of this division are reported separately as discontinued operations in our first quarter financial statements

First quarter Revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 1.0%

First quarter Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $100.4 million, an increase of 9.3%

of $100.4 million, an increase of 9.3% First quarter Adjusted Net Income of $32.3 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.34

Financial Highlights Unaudited

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue 1,989 1,970 Income from continuing operations2 35.0 28.6 Net Income 20.5 3.4 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Dole plc 14.2 (1.4 Diluted EPS from continuing operations 0.30 0.26 Diluted EPS 0.15 (0.01 Adjusted EBITDA1 100.4 91.9 Adjusted Net Income1 32.3 40.5 Adjusted Diluted EPS1 0.34 0.43

1 Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). See full GAAP financial results in the appendix. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Net Debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures. 2 Fresh Vegetables results are reported separately as discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, its assets and liabilities are separately presented in our condensed consolidated balance sheets, and its cash flows are included within the condensed consolidated cash flows for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, our discussion of our results included herein, outlook and all supplementary tables, including non-GAAP financial measures, are presented on a continuing operations basis.

Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman, said:

"We are pleased to have started the year strongly and to have delivered Adjusted EBITDA growth in the first quarter.

During the quarter, we announced an agreement to sell our Fresh Vegetables division to Fresh Express. We are continuing to work through the regulatory process for the sale of this business.

We believe the Group is well-positioned for growth and continue to target Adjusted EBITDA of $350.0 million for the full year."

Group Results First Quarter

Revenue increased 1.0%, or $18.9 million, primarily due to strong performance in the Fresh Fruit and Diversified EMEA segments, offset partially by the Diversified Americas segment. On a like-for-like basis3, revenue was 3.7%, or $72.8 million, ahead of prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.3%, or $8.5 million, primarily driven by strong Fresh Fruit performance, offset partially by headwinds in the Diversified Americas segment. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.9%, or $9.1 million.

Adjusted Net Income decreased $8.2 million, predominantly due to higher interest expense. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $0.34 compared to $0.43 in the prior year.

_________________________

3 Like-for-like basis refers to the measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures.

Selected Segmental Financial Information (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 798,910 69,211 749,803 60,397 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 798,100 23,406 791,155 19,277 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 422,751 7,770 463,692 12,209 Intersegment (30,594 (34,419 Total 1,989,167 100,387 1,970,231 91,883

Fresh Fruit

Revenue increased 6.5%, or $49.1 million. Revenue was positively impacted by higher worldwide pricing of bananas and pineapples, as well as worldwide increases in volumes of bananas sold, partially offset by lower volumes of pineapples sold.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.6%, or $8.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by strong revenue performance, partially offset by higher fruit sourcing costs and higher costs of shipping, packaging and handling.

Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA

Revenue increased 0.9%, or $6.9 million, primarily driven by inflation-justified price increases across the segment, offset partially by an unfavorable impact of $53.4 million from foreign currency translation, as a result of the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against European currencies. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 7.3%, or $58.1 million, ahead of prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.4%, or $4.1 million. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA was 25.9%, or $4.9 million, ahead of prior year, primarily driven by strong performance in the U.K., an improved performance in South Africa and overall positive performance across the segment.

Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW

Revenue decreased 8.8%, or $40.9 million, primarily driven by timing differences for the Chilean cherry season, as well as a challenging quarter for berries and grapes, partially offset by continued strong performance in potatoes and onions in North America.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 36.4%, or $4.4 million, primarily due to a challenging quarter for berries and grapes, partially offset by strong performance in potatoes and onions.

Vegetables Transaction

On January 30, 2023, we entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Fresh Express Acquisitions LLC ("Fresh Express"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Chiquita Holdings Limited, pursuant to which Fresh Express has agreed to acquire our Fresh Vegetables division for approximately $293.0 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments set forth in the Agreement (the "Vegetables Transaction"). The Vegetables Transaction is expected to close after regulatory approvals are obtained, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. As a result of the agreement to sell the Fresh Vegetables division, its results are reported separately as discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in our condensed consolidated statements of operations for all periods presented and its assets and liabilities are separately presented in our condensed consolidated balance sheets as assets and liabilities held for sale.

Cyber Incident

In February of 2023, Dole experienced a cybersecurity incident identified as ransomware. Upon detecting the attack, the Company promptly took steps to investigate and contain the threat, retaining the services of leading third-party cybersecurity experts and working with law enforcement. The incident had a limited impact on our operations overall, however it was disruptive for our Fresh Vegetables and Chilean businesses in particular. Direct costs related to the incident were $10.5 million of which $4.8 million related to continuing operations.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $19.9 million, which included investments in farm renovations and ongoing investments in IT, logistics and efficiency projects in our warehouses and processing facilities. This amount also includes $2.3 million of capital expenditures related to discontinued operations.

Net Debt

Net Debt as of March 31, 2023 was $1.0 billion.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023 (forward-looking statement)

The operating environment so far in 2023 continues to bring with it both new opportunities and new challenges. We see signs of improved logistical efficiencies in several areas, which is helping to bring more stability after a period of severe supply chain disruption.

We have also seen some unusual weather events, and as we progress through the second quarter, we are closely monitoring the impact of unprecedented rains this year in California, which continue to impact the vegetable and berry crops in that region.

We have continued to see positives for our business, with the strengthening Euro relative to the US Dollar, more stable fuel prices and continued signs of inflation moderating in certain areas. However, we are also seeing headwinds with interest rates remaining high and other unusual currency movements.

Overall, we believe our strong first quarter has put us in an excellent position to deliver on our full year financial targets.

Our business is well-positioned for growth, and while we remain cautious given that the environment we operate in remains dynamic, we continue to expect to deliver Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $350.0 million for full year 2023.

The above outlook includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures.

Dividend

On May 17, 2023, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.08 per share, payable on July 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 16, 2023. A cash dividend of $0.08 per share was paid on April 21, 2023 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

About Dole plc

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Dole plc will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the first quarter 2023 financial results. The webcast can be accessed at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (646) 307-1963 in the US or +353 (1) 582 2023 in Ireland and +44 20 3481 4247 for UK and other international participants. The conference ID is 8143610.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words "believe," "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "seek," "strive," "target" or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws.

Appendix

Consolidated Statement of Operations Unaudited

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 1,989,167 1,970,231 Cost of sales (1,810,128 (1,818,436 Gross profit 179,039 151,795 Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (120,879 (109,544 Gain on disposal of businesses 242 Gain on asset sales 3,973 495 Operating income 62,133 42,988 Other income, net 1,775 2,464 Interest income 2,309 1,584 Interest expense (21,712 (11,616 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings 44,505 35,420 Income tax expense (10,994 (7,358 Equity method earnings 1,478 577 Income from continuing operations 34,989 28,639 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (14,506 (25,230 Net income 20,483 3,409 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,324 (4,803 Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc 14,159 (1,394 Income (loss) per share basic: Continuing operations 0.30 0.26 Discontinued operations (0.15 (0.27 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc basic 0.15 (0.01 Income (loss) per share diluted: Continuing operations 0.30 0.26 Discontinued operations (0.15 (0.27 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc diluted 0.15 (0.01 Weighted-average shares: Basic 94,899 94,878 Diluted 95,024 94,909

Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 266,200 228,840 Short-term investments 5,584 5,367 Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $21,702 and $18,001, respectively 634,785 610,384 Grower advance receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $16,462 and $15,817, respectively 112,818 106,864 Other receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $14,377 and $14,538, respectively 124,292 132,947 Inventories, net of allowances of $9,760 and $4,186, respectively 405,553 394,150 Prepaid expenses 47,342 48,995 Other current assets 23,688 15,034 Fresh Vegetables current assets held for sale 384,609 62,252 Other assets held for sale 10,784 645 Total current assets 2,015,655 1,605,478 Long-term investments 16,619 16,498 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 125,377 124,234 Actively marketed property 29,393 31,007 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $401,111 and $375,721, respectively 1,105,179 1,116,124 Operating lease right-of-use assets 317,218 293,658 Goodwill 503,259 497,453 DOLE brand 306,280 306,280 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $124,470 and $120,315, respectively 48,593 50,990 Fresh Vegetables non-current assets held for sale 343,828 Other assets 132,189 142,180 Deferred tax assets, net 70,080 64,112 Total assets 4,669,842 4,591,842 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 624,045 640,620 Income taxes payable 20,624 11,558 Accrued liabilities 387,378 381,688 Bank overdrafts 11,898 8,623 Current portion of long-term debt, net 255,052 97,435 Current maturities of operating leases 61,216 57,372 Payroll and other tax 26,407 27,187 Contingent consideration 603 1,791 Pension and postretirement benefits 17,059 17,287 Fresh Vegetables current liabilities held for sale 311,453 199,255 Dividends payable and other current liabilities 18,357 17,698 Total current liabilities 1,734,092 1,460,514 Long-term debt, net 1,013,984 1,127,321 Operating leases, less current maturities 266,226 246,723 Deferred tax liabilities, net 118,606 118,403 Income taxes payable, less current portion 30,458 30,458 Contingent consideration, less current portion 6,482 5,022 Pension and postretirement benefits, less current portion 118,761 124,646 Fresh Vegetables non-current liabilities held for sale 116,380 Other long-term liabilities 44,141 43,390 Total liabilities 3,332,750 3,272,857 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 32,964 32,311 Stockholders' equity: Common stock $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized and 94,899,194 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 949 949 Additional paid-in capital 794,864 795,063 Retained earnings 475,718 469,249 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (100,911 (104,133 Total equity attributable to Dole plc 1,170,620 1,161,128 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 133,508 125,546 Total equity 1,304,128 1,286,674 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 4,669,842 4,591,842

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Operating Activities (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income 20,483 3,409 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,291 31,013 Incremental charges on purchase accounting valuation of biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole 17,513 Net (gain) on sale of assets and asset write-offs (3,973 (495 Stock-based compensation expense 1,330 648 Equity method earnings (1,478 (577 Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 1,589 1,466 Deferred tax expense (benefit) 7,370 (4,078 Pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense (benefit) 1,970 (1,023 Dividends received from equity method investments 810 Other (3,083 (69 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net of allowances (2,407 (114,022 Inventories (6,768 (48,762 Accrued and other current and long-term liabilities (32,097 (31,124 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 15,227 (145,291 Investing activities Sales of assets 6,529 15,620 Capital expenditures (19,891 (17,330 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,405 (1,399 Insurance proceeds 776 Purchases of investments (790 (412 Sales (purchases) of unconsolidated affiliates 1,507 (48 Other 17 3 Net cash (used in) investing activities (14,033 (2,790 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings and overdrafts 392,054 341,795 Repayments on borrowings and overdrafts (347,448 (212,414 Dividends paid to shareholders (7,592 (7,590 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (1,918 (3,616 Other noncontrolling interest activity, net (476 Payment of contingent consideration (1,151 (599 Net cash provided by financing activities 33,469 117,576 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 2,697 (4,108 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 37,360 (34,613 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 228,840 250,561 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 266,200 215,948

Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income (Reported GAAP) 20,483 3,409 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 14,506 25,230 Income from continuing operations (Reported GAAP) 34,989 28,639 Income tax expense 10,994 7,358 Interest expense 21,712 11,616 Mark to market losses (gains) 822 (1,138 (Gain) on asset sales (4,167 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 17,513 Cyber-related incident 4,750 Other items4 673 (868 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,323 1,128 Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) 71,096 64,248 Depreciation 24,303 22,533 Amortization of intangible assets 2,616 2,842 Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments 2,372 2,260 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 100,387 91,883

4 For the three months ended March 31, 2023, other items is comprised of $0.7 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, other items is comprised of $0.2 million in net gains on equity method investment acquisitions and $0.6 million in insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns.

Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc shareholders to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Refer to the Appendix for supplementary detail.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP) 14,159 (1,394 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 14,506 25,230 Income from continuing operations attributable to Dole plc 28,665 23,836 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 2,616 2,842 Mark to market losses (gains) 822 (1,138 (Gain) on asset sales (4,167 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 17,513 Cyber-related incident 4,750 Other items5 673 (868 Adjustments from equity method investments 119 678 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (309 (1,931 NCI impact on items above (893 (458 Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP) 32,276 40,474 Adjusted earnings per share basic (Non-GAAP) 0.34 0.43 Adjusted earnings per share diluted (Non-GAAP) 0.34 0.43 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 94,899 94,878 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,024 94,909

5 For the three months ended March 31, 2023, other items is comprised of $0.7 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, other items is comprised of $0.2 million in net gains on equity method investment acquisitions and $0.6 million in insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns.

Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin % Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses Other operating charges6 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) 1,989,167 (1,810,128 179,039 9.0 (120,879 3,973 62,133 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 2,616 2,616 Mark to market losses (gains) (1,390 (1,390 (1,390 (Gain) on asset sales (4,167 (4,167 Cyber-related incident 4,750 4,750 Other items 673 673 673 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 1,989,167 (1,810,845 178,322 9.0 (113,513 (194 64,615

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin % Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses Other operating charges7 Operating Income (Loss) Reported (GAAP) 1,970,231 (1,818,436 151,795 7.7 (109,544 737 42,988 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 2,842 2,842 Mark to market losses (gains) (4,088 (4,088 (4,088 (Gain) on asset sales Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 17,513 17,513 17,513 Other items (626 (626 (242 (868 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 1,970,231 (1,805,637 164,594 8.4 (106,702 495 58,387

6 Other operating charges for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $4.0 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations. 7 Other operating charges for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is comprised of gains from disposal of businesses of $0.2 million and gains on asset sales of $0.5 million, as reported on the Dole plc the GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other income, net Interest

income Interest expense Income tax expense Equity method earnings Income from continuing operations Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Reported (GAAP) 1,775 2,309 (21,712 (10,994 1,478 34,989 (14,506 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 14,506 Amortization of intangible assets 2,616 Mark to market losses (gains) 2,212 822 (Gain) on asset sales (4,167 Cyber-related incident 4,750 Other items 673 Adjustments from equity method investments 119 119 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (228 (81 (309 NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 3,987 2,309 (21,712 (11,222 1,516 39,493

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other income, net Interest

income Interest expense Income tax expense Equity method earnings Income from continuing operations Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Reported (GAAP) 2,464 1,584 (11,616 (7,358 577 28,639 (25,230 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 25,230 Amortization of intangible assets 2,842 Mark to market losses (gains) 2,950 (1,138 (Gain) on asset sales Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 17,513 Other items (868 Adjustments from equity method investments 678 678 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (1,828 (103 (1,931 NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 5,414 1,584 (11,616 (9,186 1,152 45,735

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Net income (loss)

attributable to

Dole plc Diluted net

income (loss) per

share Reported (GAAP) 20,483 (6,324 14,159 0.15 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 14,506 14,506 Amortization of intangible assets 2,616 2,616 Mark to market losses (gains) 822 822 (Gain) on asset sales (4,167 (4,167 Cyber-related incident 4,750 4,750 Other items 673 673 Adjustments from equity method investments 119 119 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (309 (309 NCI impact on items above (893 (893 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 39,493 (7,217 32,276 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,024

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling interests Net income (loss)

attributable to

Dole plc Diluted net

income (loss) per

share Reported (GAAP) 3,409 (4,803 (1,394 (0.01 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 25,230 25,230 Amortization of intangible assets 2,842 2,842 Mark to market losses (gains) (1,138 (1,138 (Gain) on asset sales Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 17,513 17,513 Other items (868 (868 Adjustments from equity method investments 678 678 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (1,931 (1,931 NCI impact on items above (458 (458 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 45,735 (5,261 40,474 0.43 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 94,909

Supplemental Reconciliation of Prior Year Segment Results to Current Year Segment Results Unaudited

Revenue for the Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 Impact of

Foreign

Currency Translation Impact of

Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase

(Decrease) March 31,

2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 749,803 49,107 798,910 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 791,155 (53,360 2,252 58,053 798,100 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 463,692 (2,786 (38,155 422,751 Intersegment (34,419 3,825 (30,594 Total 1,970,231 (56,146 2,252 72,830 1,989,167

Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Impact of

Foreign

Currency Translation Impact of

Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase

(Decrease) March 31,

2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 60,397 145 8,669 69,211 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 19,277 (1,628 758 4,999 23,406 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 12,209 (31 128 (4,536 7,770 Total 91,883 (1,514 886 9,132 100,387

Net Debt Reconciliation

Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company's capital structure. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. The calculation of Net Debt as of March 31, 2023 is presented below. Net Debt as of March 31, 2023 was $1.0 billion.

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents (Reported GAAP) 266,200 228,840 Debt (Reported GAAP): Long-term debt, net (1,013,984 (1,127,321 Current maturities (255,052 (97,435 Bank overdrafts (11,898 (8,623 Total debt, net (1,280,934 (1,233,379 Less: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs (Reported GAAP) (17,000 (17,874 Total gross debt (1,297,934 (1,251,253 Net Debt (Non-GAAP) (1,031,734 (1,022,413

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dole plc's results are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

In addition to its results under U.S. GAAP, in this Press Release we also present Dole plc's Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and Net Debt, which are supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). We present these non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, cash flows or any other measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by any of the adjusted items, or that any projections and estimates will be realized in their entirety or at all. In addition, adjustment items that are excluded from non-GAAP results can have a material impact on equivalent GAAP earnings, financial measures and cash flows.

Adjusted EBIT is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, or subtracting the income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (5) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which include adding merger, transaction and other related costs, adding incremental costs for produce recalls, adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property and adding restructuring charges, costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business and costs incurred for cyber-related incidents; and (6) other adjustments from equity method investments, which includes the Company's share of these items within equity method earnings.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, or subtracting the income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding depreciation charges; (5) adding amortization charges; (6) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (7) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which include adding merger, transaction and other related costs, adding incremental costs for produce recalls, adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property and adding restructuring charges, costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business and costs incurred for cyber-related incidents; and (8) other adjustments from equity method investments, which includes the Company's share of these items within equity method earnings.

Adjusted Net Income is calculated from GAAP net income attributable to Dole plc by: (1) adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, or subtracting the income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (2) adding amortization charges; (3) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (4) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which include adding merger, transaction and other related costs, adding incremental costs for produce recalls, adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property and adding restructuring charges, costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business and costs incurred for cyber-related incidents; (5) other adjustments from equity method investments, which includes the Company's share of these items within equity method earnings; (6) excluding the tax effect of these items and discrete tax adjustments; and (7) excluding the effect of these items attributable to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.

Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as GAAP cash and cash equivalents, less GAAP current and long-term debt. It also excludes GAAP debt discounts and debt issuance costs.

Dole is not able to provide a reconciliation for projected FY'23 results without taking unreasonable efforts.

Category: Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005084/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations, Dole plc

joregan@totalproduce.com

+353 1 887 2794

Media Contact:

Brian Bell, Ogilvy

brian.bell@ogilvy.com

+353 87 2436 130