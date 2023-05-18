Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Group" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2023:
- Announced in January 2023 our agreement to sell our Fresh Vegetables division to Fresh Express, for gross proceeds of approximately $293.0 million. Following this agreement, the results of this division are reported separately as discontinued operations in our first quarter financial statements
- First quarter Revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 1.0%
- First quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 of $100.4 million, an increase of 9.3%
- First quarter Adjusted Net Income of $32.3 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.34
Financial Highlights Unaudited
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
(U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenue
1,989
1,970
Income from continuing operations2
35.0
28.6
Net Income
20.5
3.4
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Dole plc
14.2
(1.4
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
0.30
0.26
Diluted EPS
0.15
(0.01
Adjusted EBITDA1
100.4
91.9
Adjusted Net Income1
32.3
40.5
Adjusted Diluted EPS1
0.34
0.43
1 Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). See full GAAP financial results in the appendix. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Net Debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures.
2 Fresh Vegetables results are reported separately as discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, its assets and liabilities are separately presented in our condensed consolidated balance sheets, and its cash flows are included within the condensed consolidated cash flows for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, our discussion of our results included herein, outlook and all supplementary tables, including non-GAAP financial measures, are presented on a continuing operations basis.
Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman, said:
"We are pleased to have started the year strongly and to have delivered Adjusted EBITDA growth in the first quarter.
During the quarter, we announced an agreement to sell our Fresh Vegetables division to Fresh Express. We are continuing to work through the regulatory process for the sale of this business.
We believe the Group is well-positioned for growth and continue to target Adjusted EBITDA of $350.0 million for the full year."
Group Results First Quarter
Revenue increased 1.0%, or $18.9 million, primarily due to strong performance in the Fresh Fruit and Diversified EMEA segments, offset partially by the Diversified Americas segment. On a like-for-like basis3, revenue was 3.7%, or $72.8 million, ahead of prior year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.3%, or $8.5 million, primarily driven by strong Fresh Fruit performance, offset partially by headwinds in the Diversified Americas segment. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.9%, or $9.1 million.
Adjusted Net Income decreased $8.2 million, predominantly due to higher interest expense. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $0.34 compared to $0.43 in the prior year.
_________________________
3 Like-for-like basis refers to the measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures.
Selected Segmental Financial Information (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Fresh Fruit
798,910
69,211
749,803
60,397
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
798,100
23,406
791,155
19,277
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
422,751
7,770
463,692
12,209
Intersegment
(30,594
(34,419
Total
1,989,167
100,387
1,970,231
91,883
Fresh Fruit
Revenue increased 6.5%, or $49.1 million. Revenue was positively impacted by higher worldwide pricing of bananas and pineapples, as well as worldwide increases in volumes of bananas sold, partially offset by lower volumes of pineapples sold.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.6%, or $8.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by strong revenue performance, partially offset by higher fruit sourcing costs and higher costs of shipping, packaging and handling.
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
Revenue increased 0.9%, or $6.9 million, primarily driven by inflation-justified price increases across the segment, offset partially by an unfavorable impact of $53.4 million from foreign currency translation, as a result of the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against European currencies. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 7.3%, or $58.1 million, ahead of prior year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.4%, or $4.1 million. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA was 25.9%, or $4.9 million, ahead of prior year, primarily driven by strong performance in the U.K., an improved performance in South Africa and overall positive performance across the segment.
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
Revenue decreased 8.8%, or $40.9 million, primarily driven by timing differences for the Chilean cherry season, as well as a challenging quarter for berries and grapes, partially offset by continued strong performance in potatoes and onions in North America.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased 36.4%, or $4.4 million, primarily due to a challenging quarter for berries and grapes, partially offset by strong performance in potatoes and onions.
Vegetables Transaction
On January 30, 2023, we entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Fresh Express Acquisitions LLC ("Fresh Express"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Chiquita Holdings Limited, pursuant to which Fresh Express has agreed to acquire our Fresh Vegetables division for approximately $293.0 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments set forth in the Agreement (the "Vegetables Transaction"). The Vegetables Transaction is expected to close after regulatory approvals are obtained, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. As a result of the agreement to sell the Fresh Vegetables division, its results are reported separately as discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in our condensed consolidated statements of operations for all periods presented and its assets and liabilities are separately presented in our condensed consolidated balance sheets as assets and liabilities held for sale.
Cyber Incident
In February of 2023, Dole experienced a cybersecurity incident identified as ransomware. Upon detecting the attack, the Company promptly took steps to investigate and contain the threat, retaining the services of leading third-party cybersecurity experts and working with law enforcement. The incident had a limited impact on our operations overall, however it was disruptive for our Fresh Vegetables and Chilean businesses in particular. Direct costs related to the incident were $10.5 million of which $4.8 million related to continuing operations.
Capital Expenditures
Capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $19.9 million, which included investments in farm renovations and ongoing investments in IT, logistics and efficiency projects in our warehouses and processing facilities. This amount also includes $2.3 million of capital expenditures related to discontinued operations.
Net Debt
Net Debt as of March 31, 2023 was $1.0 billion.
Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023 (forward-looking statement)
The operating environment so far in 2023 continues to bring with it both new opportunities and new challenges. We see signs of improved logistical efficiencies in several areas, which is helping to bring more stability after a period of severe supply chain disruption.
We have also seen some unusual weather events, and as we progress through the second quarter, we are closely monitoring the impact of unprecedented rains this year in California, which continue to impact the vegetable and berry crops in that region.
We have continued to see positives for our business, with the strengthening Euro relative to the US Dollar, more stable fuel prices and continued signs of inflation moderating in certain areas. However, we are also seeing headwinds with interest rates remaining high and other unusual currency movements.
Overall, we believe our strong first quarter has put us in an excellent position to deliver on our full year financial targets.
Our business is well-positioned for growth, and while we remain cautious given that the environment we operate in remains dynamic, we continue to expect to deliver Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $350.0 million for full year 2023.
The above outlook includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures.
Dividend
On May 17, 2023, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.08 per share, payable on July 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 16, 2023. A cash dividend of $0.08 per share was paid on April 21, 2023 for the fourth quarter of 2022.
About Dole plc
A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.
Appendix
Consolidated Statement of Operations Unaudited
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
(U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues, net
1,989,167
1,970,231
Cost of sales
(1,810,128
(1,818,436
Gross profit
179,039
151,795
Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses
(120,879
(109,544
Gain on disposal of businesses
242
Gain on asset sales
3,973
495
Operating income
62,133
42,988
Other income, net
1,775
2,464
Interest income
2,309
1,584
Interest expense
(21,712
(11,616
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings
44,505
35,420
Income tax expense
(10,994
(7,358
Equity method earnings
1,478
577
Income from continuing operations
34,989
28,639
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(14,506
(25,230
Net income
20,483
3,409
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6,324
(4,803
Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc
14,159
(1,394
Income (loss) per share basic:
Continuing operations
0.30
0.26
Discontinued operations
(0.15
(0.27
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc basic
0.15
(0.01
Income (loss) per share diluted:
Continuing operations
0.30
0.26
Discontinued operations
(0.15
(0.27
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc diluted
0.15
(0.01
Weighted-average shares:
Basic
94,899
94,878
Diluted
95,024
94,909
Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
(U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
266,200
228,840
Short-term investments
5,584
5,367
Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $21,702 and $18,001, respectively
634,785
610,384
Grower advance receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $16,462 and $15,817, respectively
112,818
106,864
Other receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $14,377 and $14,538, respectively
124,292
132,947
Inventories, net of allowances of $9,760 and $4,186, respectively
405,553
394,150
Prepaid expenses
47,342
48,995
Other current assets
23,688
15,034
Fresh Vegetables current assets held for sale
384,609
62,252
Other assets held for sale
10,784
645
Total current assets
2,015,655
1,605,478
Long-term investments
16,619
16,498
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
125,377
124,234
Actively marketed property
29,393
31,007
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $401,111 and $375,721, respectively
1,105,179
1,116,124
Operating lease right-of-use assets
317,218
293,658
Goodwill
503,259
497,453
DOLE brand
306,280
306,280
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $124,470 and $120,315, respectively
48,593
50,990
Fresh Vegetables non-current assets held for sale
343,828
Other assets
132,189
142,180
Deferred tax assets, net
70,080
64,112
Total assets
4,669,842
4,591,842
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accounts payable
624,045
640,620
Income taxes payable
20,624
11,558
Accrued liabilities
387,378
381,688
Bank overdrafts
11,898
8,623
Current portion of long-term debt, net
255,052
97,435
Current maturities of operating leases
61,216
57,372
Payroll and other tax
26,407
27,187
Contingent consideration
603
1,791
Pension and postretirement benefits
17,059
17,287
Fresh Vegetables current liabilities held for sale
311,453
199,255
Dividends payable and other current liabilities
18,357
17,698
Total current liabilities
1,734,092
1,460,514
Long-term debt, net
1,013,984
1,127,321
Operating leases, less current maturities
266,226
246,723
Deferred tax liabilities, net
118,606
118,403
Income taxes payable, less current portion
30,458
30,458
Contingent consideration, less current portion
6,482
5,022
Pension and postretirement benefits, less current portion
118,761
124,646
Fresh Vegetables non-current liabilities held for sale
116,380
Other long-term liabilities
44,141
43,390
Total liabilities
3,332,750
3,272,857
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
32,964
32,311
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized and 94,899,194 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
949
949
Additional paid-in capital
794,864
795,063
Retained earnings
475,718
469,249
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(100,911
(104,133
Total equity attributable to Dole plc
1,170,620
1,161,128
Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
133,508
125,546
Total equity
1,304,128
1,286,674
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
4,669,842
4,591,842
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Operating Activities
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Net income
20,483
3,409
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
32,291
31,013
Incremental charges on purchase accounting valuation of biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole
17,513
Net (gain) on sale of assets and asset write-offs
(3,973
(495
Stock-based compensation expense
1,330
648
Equity method earnings
(1,478
(577
Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs
1,589
1,466
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
7,370
(4,078
Pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense (benefit)
1,970
(1,023
Dividends received from equity method investments
810
Other
(3,083
(69
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables, net of allowances
(2,407
(114,022
Inventories
(6,768
(48,762
Accrued and other current and long-term liabilities
(32,097
(31,124
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
15,227
(145,291
Investing activities
Sales of assets
6,529
15,620
Capital expenditures
(19,891
(17,330
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(1,405
(1,399
Insurance proceeds
776
Purchases of investments
(790
(412
Sales (purchases) of unconsolidated affiliates
1,507
(48
Other
17
3
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(14,033
(2,790
Financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings and overdrafts
392,054
341,795
Repayments on borrowings and overdrafts
(347,448
(212,414
Dividends paid to shareholders
(7,592
(7,590
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
(1,918
(3,616
Other noncontrolling interest activity, net
(476
Payment of contingent consideration
(1,151
(599
Net cash provided by financing activities
33,469
117,576
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
2,697
(4,108
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
37,360
(34,613
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
228,840
250,561
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
266,200
215,948
Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Unaudited
The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Net income (Reported GAAP)
20,483
3,409
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
14,506
25,230
Income from continuing operations (Reported GAAP)
34,989
28,639
Income tax expense
10,994
7,358
Interest expense
21,712
11,616
Mark to market losses (gains)
822
(1,138
(Gain) on asset sales
(4,167
Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition
17,513
Cyber-related incident
4,750
Other items4
673
(868
Adjustments from equity method investments
1,323
1,128
Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP)
71,096
64,248
Depreciation
24,303
22,533
Amortization of intangible assets
2,616
2,842
Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments
2,372
2,260
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
100,387
91,883
4 For the three months ended March 31, 2023, other items is comprised of $0.7 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, other items is comprised of $0.2 million in net gains on equity method investment acquisitions and $0.6 million in insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns.
Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc shareholders to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited
The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Refer to the Appendix for supplementary detail.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
(U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP)
14,159
(1,394
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
14,506
25,230
Income from continuing operations attributable to Dole plc
28,665
23,836
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
2,616
2,842
Mark to market losses (gains)
822
(1,138
(Gain) on asset sales
(4,167
Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition
17,513
Cyber-related incident
4,750
Other items5
673
(868
Adjustments from equity method investments
119
678
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
(309
(1,931
NCI impact on items above
(893
(458
Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP)
32,276
40,474
Adjusted earnings per share basic (Non-GAAP)
0.34
0.43
Adjusted earnings per share diluted (Non-GAAP)
0.34
0.43
Weighted average shares outstanding basic
94,899
94,878
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
95,024
94,909
5 For the three months ended March 31, 2023, other items is comprised of $0.7 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, other items is comprised of $0.2 million in net gains on equity method investment acquisitions and $0.6 million in insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns.
Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited
The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Revenues, net
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Gross Margin %
Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses
Other operating charges6
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP)
1,989,167
(1,810,128
179,039
9.0
(120,879
3,973
62,133
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Amortization of intangible assets
2,616
2,616
Mark to market losses (gains)
(1,390
(1,390
(1,390
(Gain) on asset sales
(4,167
(4,167
Cyber-related incident
4,750
4,750
Other items
673
673
673
Adjustments from equity method investments
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
1,989,167
(1,810,845
178,322
9.0
(113,513
(194
64,615
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Revenues, net
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Gross Margin %
Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses
Other operating charges7
Operating Income (Loss)
Reported (GAAP)
1,970,231
(1,818,436
151,795
7.7
(109,544
737
42,988
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Amortization of intangible assets
2,842
2,842
Mark to market losses (gains)
(4,088
(4,088
(4,088
(Gain) on asset sales
Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition
17,513
17,513
17,513
Other items
(626
(626
(242
(868
Adjustments from equity method investments
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
1,970,231
(1,805,637
164,594
8.4
(106,702
495
58,387
6 Other operating charges for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $4.0 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations.
7 Other operating charges for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is comprised of gains from disposal of businesses of $0.2 million and gains on asset sales of $0.5 million, as reported on the Dole plc the GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Other income, net
Interest
Interest expense
Income tax expense
Equity method earnings
Income from continuing operations
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Reported (GAAP)
1,775
2,309
(21,712
(10,994
1,478
34,989
(14,506
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
14,506
Amortization of intangible assets
2,616
Mark to market losses (gains)
2,212
822
(Gain) on asset sales
(4,167
Cyber-related incident
4,750
Other items
673
Adjustments from equity method investments
119
119
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
(228
(81
(309
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
3,987
2,309
(21,712
(11,222
1,516
39,493
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Other income, net
Interest
Interest expense
Income tax expense
Equity method earnings
Income from continuing operations
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Reported (GAAP)
2,464
1,584
(11,616
(7,358
577
28,639
(25,230
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
25,230
Amortization of intangible assets
2,842
Mark to market losses (gains)
2,950
(1,138
(Gain) on asset sales
Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition
17,513
Other items
(868
Adjustments from equity method investments
678
678
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
(1,828
(103
(1,931
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
5,414
1,584
(11,616
(9,186
1,152
45,735
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income
Net income
Net income (loss)
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
20,483
(6,324
14,159
0.15
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
14,506
14,506
Amortization of intangible assets
2,616
2,616
Mark to market losses (gains)
822
822
(Gain) on asset sales
(4,167
(4,167
Cyber-related incident
4,750
4,750
Other items
673
673
Adjustments from equity method investments
119
119
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
(309
(309
NCI impact on items above
(893
(893
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
39,493
(7,217
32,276
0.34
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
95,024
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income
Net income
Net income (loss)
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
3,409
(4,803
(1,394
(0.01
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
25,230
25,230
Amortization of intangible assets
2,842
2,842
Mark to market losses (gains)
(1,138
(1,138
(Gain) on asset sales
Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition
17,513
17,513
Other items
(868
(868
Adjustments from equity method investments
678
678
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
(1,931
(1,931
NCI impact on items above
(458
(458
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
45,735
(5,261
40,474
0.43
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
94,909
Supplemental Reconciliation of Prior Year Segment Results to Current Year Segment Results Unaudited
Revenue for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Impact of
Impact of
Like-for-like
March 31,
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Fresh Fruit
749,803
49,107
798,910
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
791,155
(53,360
2,252
58,053
798,100
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
463,692
(2,786
(38,155
422,751
Intersegment
(34,419
3,825
(30,594
Total
1,970,231
(56,146
2,252
72,830
1,989,167
Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
Impact of
Impact of
Like-for-like
March 31,
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Fresh Fruit
60,397
145
8,669
69,211
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
19,277
(1,628
758
4,999
23,406
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
12,209
(31
128
(4,536
7,770
Total
91,883
(1,514
886
9,132
100,387
Net Debt Reconciliation
Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company's capital structure. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. The calculation of Net Debt as of March 31, 2023 is presented below. Net Debt as of March 31, 2023 was $1.0 billion.
March 31,
December 31,
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents (Reported GAAP)
266,200
228,840
Debt (Reported GAAP):
Long-term debt, net
(1,013,984
(1,127,321
Current maturities
(255,052
(97,435
Bank overdrafts
(11,898
(8,623
Total debt, net
(1,280,934
(1,233,379
Less: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs (Reported GAAP)
(17,000
(17,874
Total gross debt
(1,297,934
(1,251,253
Net Debt (Non-GAAP)
(1,031,734
(1,022,413
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dole plc's results are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
In addition to its results under U.S. GAAP, in this Press Release we also present Dole plc's Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and Net Debt, which are supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). We present these non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, cash flows or any other measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by any of the adjusted items, or that any projections and estimates will be realized in their entirety or at all. In addition, adjustment items that are excluded from non-GAAP results can have a material impact on equivalent GAAP earnings, financial measures and cash flows.
Adjusted EBIT is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, or subtracting the income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (5) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which include adding merger, transaction and other related costs, adding incremental costs for produce recalls, adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property and adding restructuring charges, costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business and costs incurred for cyber-related incidents; and (6) other adjustments from equity method investments, which includes the Company's share of these items within equity method earnings.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, or subtracting the income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding depreciation charges; (5) adding amortization charges; (6) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (7) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which include adding merger, transaction and other related costs, adding incremental costs for produce recalls, adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property and adding restructuring charges, costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business and costs incurred for cyber-related incidents; and (8) other adjustments from equity method investments, which includes the Company's share of these items within equity method earnings.
Adjusted Net Income is calculated from GAAP net income attributable to Dole plc by: (1) adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, or subtracting the income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (2) adding amortization charges; (3) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (4) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which include adding merger, transaction and other related costs, adding incremental costs for produce recalls, adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property and adding restructuring charges, costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business and costs incurred for cyber-related incidents; (5) other adjustments from equity method investments, which includes the Company's share of these items within equity method earnings; (6) excluding the tax effect of these items and discrete tax adjustments; and (7) excluding the effect of these items attributable to non-controlling interests.
Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.
Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as GAAP cash and cash equivalents, less GAAP current and long-term debt. It also excludes GAAP debt discounts and debt issuance costs.
Dole is not able to provide a reconciliation for projected FY'23 results without taking unreasonable efforts.
