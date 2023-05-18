DJ Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) (BYBU LN) Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 17-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 237.217
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 333165
CODE: BYBU LN
ISIN: LU1681048556
