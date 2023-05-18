Probax Wins Veeam Innovation Award 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Probax is delighted to announce it has been awarded another prestigious Veeam Innovation Award (VIA) for 2023.

Announced ahead of VeeamON 2023 in Miami, Veeam recognized Probax Scout as one of the most innovative solutions developed on top of Veeam technology by a partner globally.

Scout is Probax's game-changing proprietary technology, giving MSPs an edge that no other Cloud Service Provider can match. Veeam's VIA announcement described Scout as a solution that "greatly enhances and simplifies the user experience for MSPs using Veeam, unlocking additional capabilities and automating traditional deployment and configuration of Veeam solutions."

Scout unleashes extensive benefits, such as:

Effortless Site Discovery, detecting new workloads and deploying Veeam-powered protection in just a few clicks.

Automated Veeam deployment, licensing, and configuration of Veeam Agent and Veeam Backup & Replication software.

Boosted workforce efficiency and MSP profitability by automating common data protection management tasks, saving valuable time and resources.

Simplified upgrade to Veeam from legacy backup software.

Zero-Touch object storage job conversion for Veeam v12.

Proactive risk mitigation while optimizing security and job performance with our advanced analyzer and resolver.

Automated test restores and health checks verify data integrity and recoverability.

Rapid identification and resolution known issues with our advanced Veeam job log analyzer and automated issue remediation solution.

Kevin Allan, Chief Technology Officer at Probax said, "In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, managing and safeguarding data is increasingly challenging for MSPs. When data loss and downtime can be catastrophic, MSPs face more pressure, greater complexities and higher costs to ensure client data is protected, available, and quickly recoverable… Especially when managing exponentially growing data volumes and many large or complex client environments dispersed across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud-based workloads."

"MSPs need a solution that simplifies these complexities, enabling them to deploy and manage profitable data protection solutions and services to their clients faster and more efficiently than ever before. Probax Scout is that solution."

The Veeam Innovation Awards showcase partner excellence and recognizes the great capabilities and outcomes being achieved by innovating on top of Veeam technologies.

This award adds to Probax's track record of award-winning products and services powered by Veeam. Probax won the inaugural Veeam Innovation Award 2018 in Chicago, followed by VCSP Partner of the Year 2021 in Australia. Probax is one of a select few partners globally to be approved in all four VCSP Reseller Ready competencies: Backup as a Service (BaaS) for Microsoft 365, Off-site Backup, MSP Backup and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS).

To learn more about Probax Scout, visit https://www.probax.io/products/probax-scout

About Probax

www.probax.io

Probax is an award-winning provider of MSP data protection solutions and services including data backup and retention, disaster recovery and business continuity. With unmatched partner enablement and support, together with continued innovation and integration with leading technology vendors including Veeam and Microsoft; Probax empowers businesses to protect their most valuable asset, their data.

Probax is a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) that has been awarded VCSP Innovation and VCSP Partner of the Year awards by Veeam.

