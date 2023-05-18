Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.: Magic Software Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) ("the Company"), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Summary Results for the First Quarter 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q1 2023 Q1 2022 %

Change Q1 2023 Q1 2022 %

Change Revenues $ 142.4 $ 138.7 2.7 % $ 142.4 $ 138.7 2.7 % Gross Profit $ 38.9 $ 37.6 3.5 % $ 40.1 $ 38.9 3.1 % Gross Margin 27.3 % 27.1 % 20 bps 28.2 % 28.1 % 10 bps Operating Income $ 15.3 $ 16.1 -4.8 % $ 18.5 $ 19.1 -3.4 % Operating Margin 10.8 % 11.6 % (120) bps 13.0 % 13.8 % (80) bps Net Income (*) $ 10.1 $ 9.7 4.0 % $ 12.9 $ 13.0 -1.2 % Diluted EPS $ 0.20 $ 0.20 0.0 % $ 0.26 $ 0.26 0.0 %

(*) Attributable to Magic Software's shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 2.7% to a record-breaking first quarter result of $142.4 million, compared to $138.7 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2022), revenues for the first quarter of 2023 would have increased by 8% to a record breaking $149.8 million, with 50.3% of such revenues resulting from organic growth.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 4.8% to $15.3 million, compared to $16.1 million in the same period of the previous year. On constant currency basis, (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2022), operating income for the first quarter of 2023 would have increased by 2.5% to a record breaking first quarter result of $16.5 million. Operating income for the first quarter of 2023 included $0.6 million recorded with respect to cost of share-based payment to employees compared to $0.1 million recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 3.4% to $18.5 million, compared to $19.1 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2022), non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2023 would have increased by 2.6% to a first quarter record-breaking $19.6 million.

Net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 increase by 4.0% to $10.1 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share, compared to $9.7 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 1.2% to $12.9 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, compared to $13.0 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.

Magic is reiterating 2023 annual revenue guidance of between $585 million and $593 million, reflecting annual growth of 3.2% to 4.6% (based on current currency exchange rates).

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: "Magic delivered a solid first quarter, with revenues increasing year-over-year by 3% (8% on a constant currency basis)" stated Guy Berenstein, CEO of Magic. "We continue to lead complex and strategic projects that are critical for our clients across multiple sectors while remaining cautious on the macro-economic environment. As we move forward, we remain committed to executing our strategy, leveraging our strengths, and delivering sustainable growth and value for our shareholders."

Conference Call Details

Magic Software's management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 am Pacific Daylight Time, 17:00 Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic Software's results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 5 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-866-652-8972

UK: 0-800-917-9141

ISRAEL: 03-918-0650

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0650

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Magic Software's website, www.magicsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software's financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

Equity-based compensation expenses;

Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;

The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interest's effects of the above items;

Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;

Change in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests; and

Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.



About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "look forward", "expect," "believe," "guidance" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, which filed on May 11, 2023, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Asaf Berenstin | Chief Financial Officer

Magic Software Enterprises

ir@magicsoftware.com

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)



Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited Revenues $ 142,440 $ 138,705 Cost of Revenues 103,555 101,127 Gross profit 38,885 37,578 Research and development, net 2,539 2,339 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 20,999 19,115 Total operating expenses 23,538 21,454 Operating income 15,347 16,124 Financial expenses, net (564 ) (814 ) Increase in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions (135 ) (844 )

Income before taxes on income 14,648 14,466 Taxes on income 2,813 3,205 Net income $ 11,835 $ 11,261 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,727 ) (1,546 ) Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 10,108 $ 9,715 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 49,093 49,039 Diluted 49,136 49,083 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 0.20 $ 0.20





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 38,885 $ 37,578 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 975 1,138 Amortization of other intangible assets 245 202 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 40,105 $ 38,918 GAAP operating income $ 15,347 $ 16,124 Gross profit adjustments 1,220 1,340 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,064 2,102 Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions (165 ) 317 Capitalization of software development (711 ) (871 ) Costs related to acquisitions 74 10 Cost of share-based payment 622 70 Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,451 $ 19,092 GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 10,108 $ 9,715 Operating income adjustments 3,104 2,968 Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests (147 ) (152 ) Increase in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions 135 844 Deferred taxes on the above items (347 ) (371 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 12,853 $ 13,004 Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.27 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 49,093 49,039 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,158 49,100





Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 142,440 100 % $ 138,705 100 % Gross profit 40,105 28.2 % 38,918 28.1 % Operating income 18,451 13.0 % 19,092 13.8 % Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders 12,853 9.0

% 13,004 9.4 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.27 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.26





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. Dollars in thousands

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,506 $ 83,062 Short-term bank deposits 3,901 3,904 Trade and unbilled receivables, net 149,335 148,480 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 14,673 13,652 Total current assets 270,415 249,098 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred tax assets 4,004 3,618 Right-of-use assets 26,319 27,536 Other long-term receivables 6,414 5,795 Property, plants, and equipment, net 8,139 8,338 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 205,745 210,756 Total long term assets 250,621 256,043 TOTAL ASSETS $ 521,036 $ 505,141 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 26,203 $ 20,755 Trade payables 28,608 27,598 Dividend payable to Magic Software shareholders 14,728 - Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 40,760 46,842 Current maturities of lease liabilities 4,529 4,591 Liability in respect of business combinations 13,202 19,287 Put options of non-controlling interests 26,977 27,172 Deferred revenues and customer advances 17,112 9,808 Total current liabilities 172,119 156,053 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 41,242 30,412 Deferred tax liability 12,357 10,686 Long-term lease liabilities 23,230 24,282 Long-term liability in respect of business combinations 1,026 5,376 Put options of non-controlling interests 1,091 1,120 Accrued severance pay, net 902 901 Total long term liabilities 79,848 72,777 SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises shareholders' equity 255,144 262,927 Non-controlling interests 13,925 13,384 Total shareholders equity 269,069 276,311 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 521,036 $ 505,141





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. Dollars in thousands