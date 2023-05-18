Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.: Magic Software Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) ("the Company"), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Summary Results for the First Quarter 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data)
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|Q1 2023
|Q1 2022
|%
Change
|Q1 2023
|Q1 2022
|%
Change
|Revenues
|$
|142.4
|$
|138.7
|2.7
|%
|$
|142.4
|$
|138.7
|2.7
|%
|Gross Profit
|$
|38.9
|$
|37.6
|3.5
|%
|$
|40.1
|$
|38.9
|3.1
|%
|Gross Margin
|27.3
|%
|27.1
|%
|20 bps
|28.2
|%
|28.1
|%
|10 bps
|Operating Income
|$
|15.3
|$
|16.1
|-4.8
|%
|$
|18.5
|$
|19.1
|-3.4
|%
|Operating Margin
|10.8
|%
|11.6
|%
|(120) bps
|13.0
|%
|13.8
|%
|(80) bps
|Net Income (*)
|$
|10.1
|$
|9.7
|4.0
|%
|$
|12.9
|$
|13.0
|-1.2
|%
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|0.0
|%
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.26
|0.0
|%
(*) Attributable to Magic Software's shareholders.
Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
- Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 2.7% to a record-breaking first quarter result of $142.4 million, compared to $138.7 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2022), revenues for the first quarter of 2023 would have increased by 8% to a record breaking $149.8 million, with 50.3% of such revenues resulting from organic growth.
- Operating income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 4.8% to $15.3 million, compared to $16.1 million in the same period of the previous year. On constant currency basis, (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2022), operating income for the first quarter of 2023 would have increased by 2.5% to a record breaking first quarter result of $16.5 million. Operating income for the first quarter of 2023 included $0.6 million recorded with respect to cost of share-based payment to employees compared to $0.1 million recorded in the same period of the previous year.
- Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 3.4% to $18.5 million, compared to $19.1 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2022), non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2023 would have increased by 2.6% to a first quarter record-breaking $19.6 million.
- Net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 increase by 4.0% to $10.1 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share, compared to $9.7 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 1.2% to $12.9 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, compared to $13.0 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.
- Magic is reiterating 2023 annual revenue guidance of between $585 million and $593 million, reflecting annual growth of 3.2% to 4.6% (based on current currency exchange rates).
Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: "Magic delivered a solid first quarter, with revenues increasing year-over-year by 3% (8% on a constant currency basis)" stated Guy Berenstein, CEO of Magic. "We continue to lead complex and strategic projects that are critical for our clients across multiple sectors while remaining cautious on the macro-economic environment. As we move forward, we remain committed to executing our strategy, leveraging our strengths, and delivering sustainable growth and value for our shareholders."
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.
Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software's financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:
- Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;
- In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;
- Equity-based compensation expenses;
- Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;
- The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interest's effects of the above items;
- Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;
- Change in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests; and
- Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.
Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.
For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Unaudited
|Revenues
|$
|142,440
|$
|138,705
|Cost of Revenues
|103,555
|101,127
|Gross profit
|38,885
|37,578
|Research and development, net
|2,539
|2,339
|Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses
|20,999
|19,115
|Total operating expenses
|23,538
|21,454
|Operating income
|15,347
|16,124
|Financial expenses, net
|(564
|)
|(814
|)
|Increase in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions
|(135
|)
|(844
|)
|Income before taxes on income
|14,648
|14,466
|Taxes on income
|2,813
|3,205
|Net income
|$
|11,835
|$
|11,261
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(1,727
|)
|(1,546
|)
|Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders
|$
|10,108
|$
|9,715
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share
|Basic
|49,093
|49,039
|Diluted
|49,136
|49,083
|Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Unaudited
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|38,885
|$
|37,578
|Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology
|975
|1,138
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|245
|202
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|40,105
|$
|38,918
|GAAP operating income
|$
|15,347
|$
|16,124
|Gross profit adjustments
|1,220
|1,340
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|2,064
|2,102
|Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions
|(165
|)
|317
|Capitalization of software development
|(711
|)
|(871
|)
|Costs related to acquisitions
|74
|10
|Cost of share-based payment
|622
|70
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|18,451
|$
|19,092
|GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders
|$
|10,108
|$
|9,715
|Operating income adjustments
|3,104
|2,968
|Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests
|(147
|)
|(152
|)
|Increase in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions
|135
|844
|Deferred taxes on the above items
|(347
|)
|(371
|)
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders
|$
|12,853
|$
|13,004
|Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.27
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share
|49,093
|49,039
|Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.26
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share
|49,158
|49,100
Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenues
|$
|142,440
|100
|%
|$
|138,705
|100
|%
|Gross profit
|40,105
|28.2
|%
|38,918
|28.1
|%
|Operating income
|18,451
|13.0
|%
|19,092
|13.8
|%
|Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders
|12,853
|9.0
|%
|13,004
|9.4
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.27
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.26
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. Dollars in thousands
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Unaudited
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|102,506
|$
|83,062
|Short-term bank deposits
|3,901
|3,904
|Trade and unbilled receivables, net
|149,335
|148,480
|Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|14,673
|13,652
|Total current assets
|270,415
|249,098
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Deferred tax assets
|4,004
|3,618
|Right-of-use assets
|26,319
|27,536
|Other long-term receivables
|6,414
|5,795
|Property, plants, and equipment, net
|8,139
|8,338
|Intangible assets and goodwill, net
|205,745
|210,756
|Total long term assets
|250,621
|256,043
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|521,036
|$
|505,141
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Short-term debt
|$
|26,203
|$
|20,755
|Trade payables
|28,608
|27,598
|Dividend payable to Magic Software shareholders
|14,728
|-
|Accrued expenses and other accounts payable
|40,760
|46,842
|Current maturities of lease liabilities
|4,529
|4,591
|Liability in respect of business combinations
|13,202
|19,287
|Put options of non-controlling interests
|26,977
|27,172
|Deferred revenues and customer advances
|17,112
|9,808
|Total current liabilities
|172,119
|156,053
|LONG TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt
|41,242
|30,412
|Deferred tax liability
|12,357
|10,686
|Long-term lease liabilities
|23,230
|24,282
|Long-term liability in respect of business combinations
|1,026
|5,376
|Put options of non-controlling interests
|1,091
|1,120
|Accrued severance pay, net
|902
|901
|Total long term liabilities
|79,848
|72,777
|SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY:
|Magic Software Enterprises shareholders' equity
|255,144
|262,927
|Non-controlling interests
|13,925
|13,384
|Total shareholders equity
|269,069
|276,311
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|521,036
|$
|505,141
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. Dollars in thousands
|Three months ended
March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|11,835
|$
|11,261
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,052
|4,920
|Cost of share-based payment
|622
|70
|Change in deferred taxes, net
|1,351
|(605
|)
|Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions
|-
|(977
|)
|Effect of exchange rate on of cash and cash equivalents held in currencies other than the functional currency
|731
|318
|Changes in value of short-term and long-term loans from banks and others
|76
|(194
|)
|Net change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables
|(5,773
|)
|(4,649
|)
|Other current and long-term accounts receivable
|1,612
|(2,865
|)
|Trade payables
|1,354
|(1,257
|)
|Accrued expenses and other accounts payable
|(5,565
|)
|558
|Deferred revenues
|7,458
|6,190
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|18,753
|12,770
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capitalized software development costs
|(711
|)
|(871
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(431
|)
|(302
|)
|Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash
|(10,151
|)
|(10,963
|)
|Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions
|-
|(2,078
|)
|Purchase of intangible asset
|-
|(191
|)
|Investment in (proceeds from) bank deposits
|(269
|)
|4,968
|Proceeds from repayment of loan receivables
|323
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(11,239
|)
|(9,437
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Dividend paid to non-controlling interests
|(1,526
|)
|(1,704
|)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(1,380
|)
|(1,267
|)
|Short-term and long-term loans received
|23,749
|25,016
|Repayment of short-term and long-term loans
|(7,323
|)
|(1,740
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|13,520
|20,305
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(1,590
|)
|(1,081
|)
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|19,444
|22,557
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|83,062
|88,090
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|$
|102,506
|$
|110,647