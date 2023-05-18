Eltek Ltd. Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Revenues were $11.5 million, 18% up over Q1 2022
- Operating profit was $1.6 million, 144% up over Q1 2022
- Profit before tax was $1.9 million (2022 Q1 - $0.8 million )
- Net income was $1.6 million or $0.27 per fully diluted share, 147% up over Q1 2022
- Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $2.8 million
"Eltek is proud to announce its strong first quarter results for 2023, with growth of 18% in sales compared to the same quarter last year, and an impressive 147% increase in net income. These results are a testament to the success of the Company's strategy to invest in innovative equipment to increase production volumes, and an unwavering commitment to product quality to meet customer satisfaction and provide technological solutions for every customer's needs. As of today our backlog increased 10% from the beginning of the year.
Our strong cash flows from operating activities in the first quarter of $2.8 million allowed us to repay $1.6 of our long-term debt and consequently lower our interest expenses, given the current high rates," said Eli Yaffe, CEO of Eltek.
"Throughout the quarter, we continued to execute on our accelerated investment plan and ordered three new plating lines valued at 5.5 million Euros . The deployment of these coating lines is scheduled for the latter half of 2023, 2024 and 2025, which will enable the simultaneous additional enhancement of production capacity, efficiency, and diversification of our product offerings," continued Mr. Yaffe.
"Concurrently with our accelerated investment plan, we are also allocating resources towards acquiring additional machinery and equipment, as well as enhancing our manufacturing procedures. These endeavors supported the increase in both revenues and net income, resulting in our quarterly net income of $1.6 million," concluded Mr. Yaffe.
First Quarter 2023 GAAP Financial Results
Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $11.5 million, compared to $9.8 million in the first quarter of 2022;
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 was $3.0 million (26% of revenues) compared to $2.0 (20% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022;
Operating profit for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.6 million compared to operating profit of $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2022;
Profit before income tax for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.9 million compared to $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022;
Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.6 million or $0.27 per fully diluted share compared to net income of $0.6 million or $0.11 per fully diluted share in the first quarter of 2022;
First Quarter 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Results
EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.9 million (17% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $1.1 million (11% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.
Conference Call
To Access a Replay of the Call
About Eltek
Eltek - "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is an Israeli leading company in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia .
Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel . Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America .
For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com




(Tables follow)
Eltek Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands US$, except per share data)
Three months ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Revenues
11,470
9,755
Costs of revenues
(8,455)
(7,794)
Gross profit
3,015
1,961
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,417)
(1,293)
R&D expenses, net
(9)
(17)
Operating profit
1,589
651
Financial income, net
287
121
Profit before income tax
1,876
772
Tax expenses
314
140
Net Income
1,562
632
Earnings per share:
Basic net income per ordinary share
0.27
0.11
Diluted net income per ordinary share
0.27
0.11
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute
basic net income per ordinary share (in thousands)
5,850
5,843
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute
diluted net income per ordinary share (in thousands)
5,852
5,843
Eltek Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands US$)
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
8,059
7,366
Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts
9,761
10,116
Other
675
282
Inventories
5,307
5,130
Prepaid expenses
615
504
Total current assets
24,417
23,398
Long term assets:
Restricted deposits
198
202
Severance pay fund
57
59
Deferred tax assets and long term tax receivables, net
2,124
2,496
Operating lease right of use assets
7,050
7,693
Total long term assets
9,429
10,450
Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation
7,345
7,674
Total Assets
41,191
41,522
Liabilities and Shareholder's equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts
281
702
Accounts payable: Trade
4,977
4,793
Other
4,871
4,133
Short-term operating lease liabilities
849
846
Total current liabilities
10,978
10,474
Long-term liabilities:
Long term debt, excluding current maturities
1,565
2,768
Employee severance benefits
278
280
Long-term operating lease liabilities
6,297
6,980
Total long-term liabilities
8,140
10,028
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued
5,305
5,305
Additional paid-in capital
22,862
22,862
Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments
608
1,189
Capital reserve
1,609
1,537
Accumulated deficit
(8,311)
(9,873)
Total shareholders' equity
22,073
21,020
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
41,191
41,522
Eltek Ltd.
Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations
(In thousands US$)
Three months ended
March 31,
2023
2022
GAAP net Income
1,562
632
Add back items:
Financial income, net
(287)
(121)
Income tax expenses
314
140
Depreciation and amortization
329
435
Non-GAAP EBITDA
1,918
1,086
Eltek Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands US$)
Three months ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net Income
1,562
632
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
329
435
Stock-based compensation
72
53
Decrease in deferred tax assets and long term tax receivable
306
140
707
628
Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets
(33)
4
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
112
(1,160)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses
(525)
(82)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(313)
(674)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
412
485
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses
847
506
Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net
5
2
505
(919)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,774
341
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of fixed assets
(305)
(289)
Net cash used in investing activities
(305)
(289)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Exercise of options
-
25
Repayment of long-term loans from bank
(1,580)
(114)
Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables
-
(3)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,580)
(92)
Effect of translation adjustments
(196)
(189)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
693
(229)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
7,366
9,283
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
8,059
9,054
SOURCE Eltek Ltd.