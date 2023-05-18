

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.67 billion, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $2.05 billion, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $152.30 billion from $141.57 billion last year.



Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.67 Bln. vs. $2.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.32 -Revenue (Q1): $152.30 Bln vs. $141.57 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.10 to $6.20



