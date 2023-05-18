

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA):



Earnings: RMB23.52 billion in Q4 vs. -RMB16.24 billion in the same period last year. EPS: RMB9.00 in Q4 vs. -RMB6.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB27.96 billion or RMB10.71 per share for the period.



Revenue: RMB208.20 billion in Q4 vs. RMB204.05 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken