The launch of PulseIR will deliver a data-driven, digital IR marketing platform to enhance IR communications and investor engagement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (OTCQB: PTNYF) (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0A) (the "Company" or "ParcelPal"), announces that the company is officially launching the PulseIR technology platform, a personalized, automated, and data-driven mobile IR solution from the PulseIR subsidiary of Fobi AI.

PulseIR is a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that delivers an automated activation and communications channel for investor relations directly through the mobile wallet. PulseIR simplifies and enhances the way businesses can grow, diversify, engage, and retain their investor base by enabling personalized engagement through mobile lock screen communication. Using the PulseIR platform, companies can send business updates, volume alerts, price action, and more in real-time, directly to investors' smartphones right as they happen, not just at the end of the day or week. The mobile IR solution brings a business's IR needs right into the hands of today's digital-first investors, improving the user experience by consolidating company-wide IR assets into one touchpoint with customized branding, segmentation, and analytics.

The implementation of ParcelPal's PulseIR platform will enable:

Two-way, direct-to-lock screen messaging between the company and its investors

Automated, real-time communication through SMS or push notifications that can be sent immediately, scheduled, or cancelled

Ability to search for specific investors and access contact information such as phone numbers and email addresses

Segmentation of communication to specific shareholders or groups, or to the company's entire database of investors

Detailed insights and analytics that highlight metrics such as the total number of passes created or downloaded (which can also be segmented by specific investors to see if they downloaded the wallet pass or not)

Functionality as a CRM database with CSV import and export capabilities

Rich Wheeless, CEO of ParcelPal Logistics, states:

"In a time where consumers of content want real-time communication, the PulseIR technology platform solves just that. It will allow us to gain some new eyes on the Company and also help us tell our story to a broader audience in a simple way. This is the first of multiple partnerships for us with Fobi AI and we look forward to launching other exciting platforms together."

Rob Anson, CEO, states:

"There's no denying that the world is now entirely digital. At our core, PulseIR is about providing public issuers with a mobile strategy and automated communications channel that connects them directly to their shareholders. The official launch of PulseIR with ParcelPal is a prime example that demonstrates how we make it easy for early-stage companies to create established mobile IR strategies that deliver next-level experiences for their investors."

To get enhanced access to investor information about ParcelPal Logistics, please visit the download page to get your ParcelPal Investor Experience Wallet Pass today.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, as well as in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more. For more information on ParcelPal Logistics Inc. please visit: https://www.parcelpal.com/.

About PulseIR

PulseIR is a mobile investor relations and communications technology platform that provides public companies with the automated tools to deliver a personalized, automated, and data-driven engagement channel for IR. We make it easier than ever for businesses to grow, diversify, engage, and retain their investor base through real-time, mobile lock screen communication that brings IR right into the hands of today's new age investors. For more information on PulseIR, please visit https://www.pulseir.com/.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other securities regulatory authority has reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

OTCQB - Symbol: PTNYF

CSE - Symbol: PKG

FSE - Symbol: PT0A

Contact Information

Investor Contact

investors@parcelpal.com

T: (587) 883-9811

Company Contact

Rick Underhill, Director of Investor Relations

ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

investors@parcelpal.com

T: (587) 883-9811

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political, and competitive developments; and other risks outside of the Company's control.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166488