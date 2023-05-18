Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTCQB: SCRSF) (formerly ScreenPro Security Inc.) ("Justera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully changed its name to "Justera Health Ltd." The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange is VTAL effective May 17, 2023. The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares is 482139102 and the new ISIN is CA4821391022.

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

"We're thrilled to announce the completion of our exciting name change, reflecting our commitment to the health and wellness industry. Stay tuned and join us as we embark on a new direction to dive deeper into creating a healthier future for all," Alex MacKay, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

Justera Health Ltd.

Founded in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a health and wellness management company that provides Canadians with professional health and medical solutions. With a focus on concierge medical services, Justera Health offers personalized health care services such as IV vitamin therapy, personal home care, nurse care, on-call urgent medical care, nutrition, and health screening services, such as COVID-19 testing. Our team of board-certified physicians and healthcare professionals brings years of expertise to provide knowledgeable and trustworthy solutions to improve patients' overall health outcomes.

For additional information on Justera Health and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.justerahealth.com/.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 204

Email: priya@justerahealth.com

Alex MacKay, CEO, and Chairman

Tel: (416) 989-1067

Email: amackay@justerahealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements relating to the future development of Justera's business. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The actual results of Justera could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which Justera operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to Justera's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Justera. Management of Justera believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Justera's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. Justera disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166526