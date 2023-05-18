Uptime.com Announces Page Speed Monitoring, a New Speed Test Feature That Elevates Any Website's Performance

The new check provides information on a website's loading speed, crucial to attracting visitors and enticing customers to complete a call to action

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Uptime.com, a leading provider of website monitoring and uptime solutions, is proud to announce the release of its latest groundbreaking feature: Page Speed Monitoring. As part of the company's ongoing mission to provide top-tier, comprehensive monitoring solutions, Page Speed Monitoring offers in-depth reports, invaluable insights, and tailored recommendations for optimizing site speed.

When every second counts, Uptime.com's new tool empowers businesses to take their website performance to the next level by analyzing web pages to ensure a site is optimized for the speed visitors expect.

"Every millisecond matters in today's digital landscape," said Jonathan Franconi, CEO of Uptime.com. "Slow-loading websites lead to lost revenue and diminished user satisfaction. With the launch of Page Speed Monitoring, we're offering a cutting-edge solution that allows businesses to analyze their website's speed continuously, thereby identifying opportunities for improvement and enhancing the user experience."

The Page Speed Monitoring feature offers detailed performance metrics and provides businesses with a better understanding of their website's loading times and the effect on their audience. They can witness the transformative power of continuous page speed analysis firsthand.

Why does speed matter?

It only takes ~50 milliseconds for a visitor to decide whether to stay on a page or leave a website

70% of customers admit page speed impacts their willingness to buy a product online

Search engines take into account loading speed as an important SEO factor

Speed matters to teammates who monitor loading speed, analyze performance, and use insights to improve website code

By leveraging this information, companies can implement strategic changes and monitor the impact in real-time. Through a clear view of a website's performance, Uptime.com helps businesses ensure optimal user experience and, consequently, increase customer retention.

Page Speed Monitoring is available immediately to all Uptime.com customers and a free-tools version is available on the Uptime.com website. For those who are new to the platform, Uptime.com offers a 14-day free trial with full access to the Page Speed Monitoring feature that enables continuous monitoring of site performance.

"Uptime.com has always been at the forefront of providing robust, reliable website monitoring services," Franconi continued. "The addition of Page Speed Monitoring reinforces our commitment to our customers, helping them unleash their website's true potential."

About Uptime.com

Uptime.com, headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, is the world's leading website monitoring service. Since its inception, Uptime.com has been committed to providing businesses with comprehensive monitoring solutions that ensure website reliability and enhance user experience. Trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide Uptime.com offers innovative tools and features that empower businesses to maximize their website's performance and uptime.

