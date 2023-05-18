Tom Ferry's Roadmap Tour Comes to Salt Lake City, June 15

Real Estate's No. 1 Coach and Top Industry Pros Solve Today's Toughest Agent Challenges

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / No. 1 ranked real estate coach Tom Ferry has been busy on the road with his bestselling Roadmap Tour of one-day real estate seminars. With 13 stops across California, Texas, Florida, the Northeast, and the Midwest already in 2023, he's now turning his sights to Salt Lake City on June 15.





Tom Ferry Roadmap Tour





The Roadmap Tour, which launched in January, has sold out nearly every city along its path, generating rave reviews from agents looking to learn cutting-edge strategies and gain the information crucial to succeeding in today's challenging real estate market.

"Between interest rates, inflation, and the uncertainty in the market, agents are faced with some serious challenges right now," says Ferry. "I think the success of this tour shows just how much agents need further guidance and insight into how to overcome those challenges. The market keeps getting harder every day, but the agents who join our community and implement these strategies are the ones who continue to see success in their businesses."

During the single-day event, agents gain:

Real estate lead generation strategies proven to drive traffic in today's marketplace

The exact plays that are working for agents at the top of their MLSs

Three tactics for putting their brands front and center

Direct, never-before-heard insights from Tom Ferry

In addition to learning directly from Tom Ferry, Roadmap attendees gain important insights into local market data from David Childers, CEO of one of the most trusted real estate news sources in America, Keeping Current Matters. Each Roadmap event also presents a host of rotating top agents sharing real-world success strategies.

As a world-renowned real estate coach known for his dynamic speaking style and CEO of his namesake coaching company, Tom Ferry is the name behind some of the most popular real estate seminars today, including Success Summit and Sales & Marketing Edge. But what sets Roadmap apart is its emphasis on the local data helping agents become the leaders in their specific markets.

"This event isn't for everyone," Ferry says. "This is for serious agents from around Salt Lake City and the greater Utah area who are willing to put in the work but just need specific guidance and tools to take their businesses to the next level."

Roadmap Salt Lake City is happening June 15 at the Salt Lake City Marriott. Each stop on the Roadmap Tour has been selling out quickly and this one is predicted to be no exception. Agents are encouraged to book their tickets as soon as possible.

