The New Orrefors Collection Reed Wins Award

Red Dot: A Prestigious International Design Award

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Reed - a new exclusive vase collection by Monica Förster for Orrefors - has been awarded the prestigious international design award Red Dot Award for Product Design.

Reed has won the Red Dot Award

Reed to the left and the Red Dot logo to the right.

Red Dot Award - based in Germany - was first introduced in 1955 and is recognized as one of the leading design awards globally. Leading products showcasing exceptional design and form are selected by an international jury across multiple categories.

With Orrefors' long experience and leading expertise in glass, Förster has created a collection of vases inspired by the shapes and expressions of nature in a tribute to Scandinavian Design. By emphasizing the lines of the mold instead of hiding them, Förster provides Reed with a strong character. When the design was transferred to glass, these distinct lines took on a sense of organic movement as a gentle sway in the glass.

Reed is molded in clear and moss-green glass and the collection comes in three different sizes: a large vase for branches and big flowers, a medium vase for wildflowers, and a low vase, perfect for tulips.

"The Red Dot Award is a fantastic international recognition for Reed as a design object and Orrefors' product expertise in interior design. It's absolutely vital that Swedish design continues to make headway internationally and this award provides Reed with a great development platform going forward," says Monica Förster, recently named Architektur & Wohnens 'AW Designer of the Year 2023'.

High-resolution images are available on:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/cl548w7mm8jm2mh/AACYwUaBMg56VDRr6kSxOzcOa?dl=0

About Monica Förster

Monica Förster studied at Beckmans College of Design and University Arts, Crafts & Design in Stockholm and is well known for her multidisciplinary work where she combines industrial, furniture, and product design with design strategy. A work that always seeks the answer to the question: "Why?". Since 1995, Förster has run her studio, Monica Förster Design Studio, in Stockholm, and collaborates as a designer and creative advisor for several international brands. Monica Förster received the prestigious Architektur & Wohnen 'AW Designer of the Year 2023' award earlier this year. Other awards include the Good Design Award in the USA, the Best Domestic Design Wallpaper* Design Awards in the UK, and several other international recognitions.

The Reed collection is Monica Förster's first collaboration with Orrefors.

About Orrefors

Orrefors is a world-renowned crystal brand with a heritage dating back to 1898. The design is characterized by timeless Swedish aesthetics, functionality, sustainable quality, and craftsmanship. Since the early 1900s, Orrefors has contributed a significant part to the movement and style of Scandinavian Design. The high-quality glass has been the main focus since the beginning, and products by Orrefors are still, to this day, requested for prestigious events, such as the Nobel Banquet. The brand is presented at some of the most exclusive department stores and galleries all over the world.

Contact Information

Emma Ros

Marketing Coordinator

emma@orrefors.us

(609)-682-4063

Emon Maasho

CEO

emon@orrefors.us

(856)-296-0472

SOURCE: Orrefors

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755531/The-New-Orrefors-Collection-Reed-Wins-Award