San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced it signed an exclusive Distribution Agreement with Paradise Shop Mexico ("Paradise"), a premier cannabis consumer goods distributor in Mexico. Under the terms of the agreement, Paradise will promote, market, and distribute Hempacco's entire portfolio of hemp and CBD products, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables, Rick Ross's Hemp Hop Smokables and Wraps, Cheech & Chong Smokables and Wraps, and future Snoop Dogg hemp-derived products.

Paradise seeks to be Mexico's leading franchise retail chain in distributing cannabis-related products and derivatives. There are currently 111 Paradise franchises operating nationwide. Their mission is to provide cannabis consumers with the different products that can be legally sold in Mexico, whether medical, smoking, food, or cosmetic items. Paradise was started in 2015 in Monterrey, Mexico, by a pair of young entrepreneurs who decided to give a different twist to the brand, focusing on the health and well-being of the community. Their goal is to impact Mexican society and promote responsible consumption positively.

This collaboration between Hempacco and Paradise is an exciting development for both companies as it allows them to tap into new markets and leverage their respective strengths to create new opportunities for future success. The agreement will provide Paradise access to Hempacco's extensive hemp-derived products, such as hemp cigarettes, hemp smoking paper, CBD oils, topicals, edibles, skincare, and more. In addition, the two companies have discussed jointly developing new innovative product lines with the Paradise Shop brand.





"It makes sense for us to partner with Paradise Shop Mexico because they are opening the market one franchise at a time and following the laws that are changing their position towards cannabis," stated Sandro Pianconce, CEO of Hempacco. "This agreement marks a major milestone in the growth of Hempacco as it will enable us to expand our reach to this emerging market and neighbor to the south."

"Expanding the commercialization of our brands has been one of our main objectives, so starting operations in Mexico with our new business partner Paradise Shop Mexico will not only allow us to have an exponential presence in more than 100 stores nationwide but also reach one of the markets with the greatest growth potential in the hemp industry in the medium and long term," stated Daniel Ortega, VP of Sales at Hempacco.

Mexico's cannabis market is projected to be worth $5 billion within a few years, according to the National Association of the Cannabis Industry. Cannabis in Mexico is legal for both recreational and medicinal purposes. It became legal for recreational purposes in June 2021. Hemp and CBD products loom large in the minds of consumers. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox, a Paradise collaborator and franchise owner, announced at the CannaMexico World Summit 2019 that he was ready to plant cannabis and develop a cannabis research center on his ranch in Guanajuato. The climate is right in Mexico for Hempacco to consider expansion and set a footprint. By providing customers with access to high-quality hemp-based products, this partnership will help promote the industry's growth.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com.

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com.

About Paradise Shop Mexico

Paradise Shop Mexico's objective is to become the most significant cannabis chain in Mexico. Two young entrepreneurs from Monterrey, Mexico, started the business in 2015, focusing on the health and well-being of the community. Their goal is to impact Mexican society and promote responsible consumption positively. They opened their first Paradise franchise in 2018. Their goal is to have 250 franchises nationwide, with 111 franchises currently in operation.

To learn more, visit www.paradiseshop.mx.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

Safe Harbor Statement

