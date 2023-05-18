Multiple complimentary resources on operational technology and critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Durham, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - The ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA) - a collaborative forum to advance operational technology (OT) cybersecurity awareness, education, readiness, standardization, and knowledge sharing - today announced its new website, available at www.isagca.org.





ISAGCA



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9463/166468_12d08ad8b4ff098d_001full.jpg

As a leading industry voice in OT cybersecurity and source of the ISA/IEC 62443 standards, the International Society of Automation (ISA) established ISAGCA to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities that are clear and present dangers to our facilities, our processes, and the safety of our communities around the world. The new website presents the multiple ways that ISAGCA conducts its work, including:

Raising awareness of the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards, the world's leading consensus standards for OT cybersecurity

Encouraging reliance upon ISA/IEC 62443 in laws, regulations, and other standards across industry sectors

Promoting the importance and value of conformity assessment programs that demonstrate compliance with standards

Helping operating sites respond to and recover from attacks with incident response training and resources

Offering industry-leading cybersecurity education and training for management, engineers, and technicians

The new site also offers high quality complimentary resources to help stakeholders better understand the landscape of cybersecurity for industrial automation and control systems, the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards, and how to apply standards and conformance programs within OT environments.

"When the International Society of Automation (ISA) launched ISAGCA in 2019, we started with six founding members and a huge goal: to transform the way industry identifies and manages cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities," said Andre Ristaino, ISA Managing Director of Global Consortia and Conformance Programs. "Today, I am proud that more than 50 companies have joined our efforts to elevate OT cybersecurity from an art, to a science, to an engineering discipline."

"We believe that cybersecurity merits recognition as a fundamental workplace tenet alongside functionality, efficiency, and safety. ISAGCA is our community's forum where companies who are normally competitors have a safe place to collaborate to make this change a reality. I am honored to unveil our new website that reflects the importance of this work."

About ISAGCA

The International Society of Automation (www.isa.org) created the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance to increase cybersecurity awareness and readiness, bringing end-user companies, automation and control systems providers, IT infrastructure providers, services providers, system integrators, and other cybersecurity stakeholder organizations together to address growing threats across many vertical sectors.

ISAGCA is comprised of 55 plus member companies, industry groups, and public entities, representing more than $1.5 trillion in aggregate revenue across more than 2,400 combined worldwide locations. Automation and cybersecurity provider members serve 31 different industries, underscoring the broad applicability of the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards.

ISA is the developer of the ISA/IEC 62443 series of automation and control systems cybersecurity standards, which have been adopted by the International Electrotechnical Commission as IEC 62443 and endorsed by the United Nations. The standards define requirements and procedures for implementing electronically secure automation and industrial control systems and security practices and assessing electronic security performance. The standards approach the cybersecurity challenge in a holistic way, bridging the gap between operations and information technology.

For more information about ISAGCA, visit www.isagca.org.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

###

Media contact:

Morgan Foor, mfoor@isa.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166468