BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust's (BRLA's) lead manager Sam Vecht and deputy manager Christoph Brinkmann have a high degree of confidence in the positive prospects for the trust's portfolio. It has an overweight exposure to Brazil versus its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America Index. Vecht highlights high real interest rates in the country, providing scope for a lower base rate. Brazil now has a more stable political situation, and the manager anticipates that the economy should turn around in H223, which he believes would be positive for equity performance. Vecht and Brinkmann consider that BRLA's portfolio has real potential to deliver better absolute and relative performance.

