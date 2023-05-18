Telesis Bio Announces First Commercial Shipment of BioXp® NGS Library Prep Kit

New Kit Enables Automation of NGS Library Prep on the BioXp® System Further Expanding the Utility, Speed, and Impact of the BioXp® Automated Molecular Biology Workstation

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced the first commercial shipment of its BioXp® NGS Library Prep kit for Plasmid Sequencing. This NGS Library Prep kit enables on-demand and automated library preparation of plasmid DNA for use in next-generation sequencing applications.



Leveraging this new automation capability of the BioXp® platform is expected to enable researchers in high-throughput discovery workflows to reduce hands-on time, cost, and steps of NGS Library Preparation, both accelerating their time to answer and reducing barriers to access to Next-Generation Sequencing.

"This kit represents a major milestone in the evolution of the BioXp® System as it now provides customers with a complete solution in many synthetic biology and genomics workflows. Throughout 2023 we plan to continue to expand capabilities for NGS Library Preparation as well as for DNA and mRNA synthesis beginning from the customer's sequence, linear DNA, or plasmid DNA. We believe that this transformation of the BioXp platform to an automated molecular biology workstation, will empower researchers with an integrated workflow solution to streamline synthetic biology and multiomic applications throughout discovery. Thus, creating efficiencies in and accelerating their overall discovery process," said Todd R. Nelson, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Telesis Bio.

"In our work manufacturing plasmid DNA for vaccine, gene therapy, or other R&D applications, it is critical to confirm the quality of our end product through DNA sequencing, but the commonly employed sample preparation methods are time consuming and labor intensive. We are pleased to be an Early Access partner with Telesis Bio as we believe their vision for the BioXp platform can help further accelerate and streamline our workflow," said Santhosh Kallivalappil, Co-founder & Executive Director R&D of Novel Biotechnologies Inc.

For more information on BioXp® NGS Library Prep Kits please visit: telesisbio.com/products/bioxp-kits/ngs/

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity's greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® systems consolidate, automate, and optimize the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, they deliver virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com.

Telesis Bio, the Telesis Bio logo, Gibson Assembly, and BioXp are trademarks of Telesis Bio Inc.

About Novel Biotechnology Inc.

Novel Biotechnology Inc. is on a mission to develop disruptive platforms that address unmet needs in the life sciences and pharmaceutical domains. Their focus is on developing new solutions for manufacturing plasmid DNA, a critical starting material for gene therapy, cell engineering, mRNA therapy and vaccine applications. They are developing a platform that is safe, scalable, adaptable to different plasmid backbones and payloads, has improved product quality, and is many times more productive than existing systems. Through their services business, they are currently offering plasmid DNA manufacturing services to a growing base of customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements and guidance regarding Telesis Bio's future financial performance as well as statements regarding the future release and success of new and existing products and services. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 12, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Telesis Bio disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

