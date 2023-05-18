Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.05.2023
Außergewöhnlich! Cybeats + Johnson & Johnson = "Best Buddies" forever?
Inspiring Conversations: Truist Foundation and VestedIn Discuss Investing in the Next Generation, Supporting Small Businesses

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / VestedIn is committed to investing in Philadelphia's youth and their impact on the future of the city. Often referred to as the "economic engine" of the community, VestedIn serves West Philadelphia's Empowerment Zone and six additional counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

In addition to providing small business loans in the community, VestedIn has empowered the youngest residents of Philadelphia through WesGold Fellows for 13 years. WesGold Fellows is a vigorous eight-week paid youth entrepreneurship and investing accelerator internship program-now reaching up to 60 students each summer. Fellows are guided through curriculum-based instruction, experiential learning opportunities, uniquely engaging field trips and professional development training.

In the latest installment of Inspiring Conversations, Truist Foundation's audio series with nonprofit leaders doing the work, Truist Foundation President Lynette Bell speaks with James Burnett, executive director of VestedIn, to learn more about how the community development financial institution (CDFI) is providing resources to youth and small businesses in communities that have been underrepresented and underserved.

To learn more, listen to Lynette's conversation with James.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE:TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, Truist Foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at truist.com/foundation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Truist on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Truist
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/truist
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Truist

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755850/Inspiring-Conversations-Truist-Foundation-and-VestedIn-Discuss-Investing-in-the-Next-Generation-Supporting-Small-Businesses

