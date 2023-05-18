Inspiring Conversations: Truist Foundation and VestedIn Discuss Investing in the Next Generation, Supporting Small Businesses

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / VestedIn is committed to investing in Philadelphia's youth and their impact on the future of the city. Often referred to as the "economic engine" of the community, VestedIn serves West Philadelphia's Empowerment Zone and six additional counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

In addition to providing small business loans in the community, VestedIn has empowered the youngest residents of Philadelphia through WesGold Fellows for 13 years. WesGold Fellows is a vigorous eight-week paid youth entrepreneurship and investing accelerator internship program-now reaching up to 60 students each summer. Fellows are guided through curriculum-based instruction, experiential learning opportunities, uniquely engaging field trips and professional development training.

In the latest installment of Inspiring Conversations, Truist Foundation's audio series with nonprofit leaders doing the work, Truist Foundation President Lynette Bell speaks with James Burnett, executive director of VestedIn, to learn more about how the community development financial institution (CDFI) is providing resources to youth and small businesses in communities that have been underrepresented and underserved.

To learn more, listen to Lynette's conversation with James .

