NSHN: National Sports Health Network Announces New President

Startup concierge care network for former elite athletes adds to executive team.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / The National Sports Health Network (NSHN), a company founded with a mission of providing former elite athletes with access to the best medical care available, today announced the appointment of entrepreneur and seasoned business development professional, Jamaal May, as President of the organization. Launched at last year's HLTH conference in October in Las Vegas, NSHN seeks to provide top-level concierge care to former elite athletes throughout the U.S.





"We are thrilled to have Jamaal take over the reins of the NSHN," said NSHN principal Mark Stevens. "Jamaal's background as a former elite athlete himself, coupled with his sports medicine and business education and his professional experience, provides him with the tools and the passion to bring the best concierge care to the most number of deserving former elite athletes."

Jamaal May has served in a business development capacity raising VC funding and securing partners for sports-tech and ed-tech startups, as well as working in an athlete consultant role with private equity real estate group Coastal Investment Company. Previously, Jamaal has worked with Frisco, Texas-based sports agency Team Sports Agency, along with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Oregon State Athletics Student-Athletes, where he served in various personal and professional athlete development capacities. Jamaal, an entrepreneur by nature, also co-founded the Albert Wilson Foundation in 2016 and Trey Four Media in 2021.

"I look forward to working with a team of mission-driven leaders to bring an innovative platform to current and former elite athletes and high performers," said Jamaal May, newly appointed President of NSHN. "NSHN is poised and ready to provide greater accessibility to value-based care and holistic wellness to athletes when and where they need it most."

During his tenure with startup Undeniable Healthcare, Jamaal leaned on his background in kinesiology, health and business development to play a pivotal role in the company's growth and expansion. There, he helped to develop staff, assisted with streamlining overall operations across multiple locations, designed fitness programs to help patients increase flexibility and improve quality of life, and worked with athletes to enhance fitness and performance levels. Jamaal graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science from Georgia State University and continued his post-graduate education at the University of Central Florida, where he earned his MBA and Master's in Sport Business Management from the renowned DeVos Sport Business Management Program.

As more and more athletes speak out about leaving hyper-competitive environments, often after career-ending injuries, NSHN is focused on the aftercare of these elite competitors. Jamaal, in his role as President, will help with fundraising and focus on the company's growth through various initiatives such as securing partnerships with professional sports teams and leagues. NSHN is currently in its pre-seed funding round.

About National Sports Health Network

The National Sports Health Network (NSHN) was founded with a goal and mission of meeting the moral imperative to provide former elite athletes with access to the best medical care available. While athletes are actively engaged in their sport, they have access to the finest healthcare at no cost; however, upon retirement, most lose access to that care. NSHN is committed to offering personalized, concierge care through its highly curated national network of specialty physicians and providing access to better care and customer experience at a lower cost for elite athletes in their post-season. For more information, please visit: https://www.nshn.health/.

Contact Information

Jamaal May

President

jamaal@nshn.net

(770) 630-3657

SOURCE: NSHN

