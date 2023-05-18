Blackground Records 2.0: Yung Booke Is Back With His New Single "Rock Bottom"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD/STREAM/PURCHASE: https://foundation-media.ffm.to/rockbottom

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Yung Booke is an unwavering talent with immense star power beyond compare who remains consistent on every track he raps on. Yung Booke has shown an ultimate sense of lyrical prowess on his previous singles Easter Fit featuring Future and The Real A featuring TI, Killer Mike, and Skooly. That consistency remains present with the release of his new single "Rock Bottom".

"Rock Bottom", produced by Brando Beats, is a mid tempo track full of grit and emotions as Yung Booke eloquently describes the struggle of how life and the people in it treat you when you hit rock bottom. "Rock Bottom" comes from a sense of familiarity and relatability with a catchy hook. Yung Booke states, "Sometimes you gotta hit rock bottom before you reach the mountain."

"Rock Bottom" is now available on all DSPs.

ABOUT YUNG BOOKE

Atlanta has become one of the most influential cities and the mecca of urban culture and southern music housing and birthing undeniable talent including Hip Hop artist Yung Booke. Continuing the tradition of displaying dynamic style and trendsetting, Yung Booke has captivated a strong fan base deriving from his Southwest Atlanta upbringing. Most recently, Yung Booke signed to Blackground Records 2.0 which was founded by music industry icon and legend Barry Hankerson. Yung Booke isn't new to the entertainment industry as he was previously signed to TI's Grand Hustle label, has released singles and mixtapes under his own imprint UNOS Entertainment, and made appearances on popular mixtapes from DJ Scream, Hustle Gang, and platinum producer Zaytoven.

Keeping his ears to the streets and eyes on the prize, Booke is emerging into his own and ready to take over the world by showcasing his lyrical ingenuity and irrefutable talent. Booke is still reeling from the successful release of his previous single "Easter Fit" featuring Future and the current release of "The Real A" with TI, Killer Mike, and Skooly. Yung Booke is currently promoting his newest single "Rock Bottom". Stay tuned as Yung Booke is here to stay.

ABOUT BLACKGROUND RECORDS 2.0

Founded by Barry Hankerson initially and launched in 1993, Blackground Records became a staple name in music and pop culture in the 1990s and early 2000s with the Hankerson's expert ear for artist development that would evolve into prolific careers for the aforementioned artists. Over the years, Blackground Records - with artists such as the late Aaliyah, Timbaland, Tank and JoJo - sold millions of records, had ten Top 10 Billboard 200 albums and won countless awards. Now as Blackground Records 2.0, Hankerson is continuing their undeniable impact on the music industry.

