Walker Industries Launches GrowBetter Gardens: A Line of Sustainably Sourced Soil and Mulch Products

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Walker Industries (Walker) revealed its new sustainably sourced bagged soil and mulch brand, GrowBetter Gardens, at Toronto's Landscape Ontario Tradeshow in January 2023. The products are now available in select independent garden centres and retailers across Ontario.

Walker's GrowBetter Gardens soil and mulch products are made from 100% renewable, recycled material, and composted ingredients. The brand includes four products: Fabulous Flowers & Shrubs soil, Vibrant Vegetables soil, Hemlock CPM® mulch, and CPM® Pine Nuggets mulch.

The GrowBetter Gardens line provides consumers with a high-performing, planet-friendly product without compromising on quality. It stands out from its competitors because it is made from 100% composted material, and it is peat-free. Composted leaf and yard waste is used to make its soil products in addition to aged bark fines recycled from the forestry industry. The mulch is also made from residuals from the forestry industry, giving waste, that otherwise would have been discarded, a second life in the circular economy.

"At Walker, we pride ourselves on being sustainable leaders in the industry," said Steven Vermeulen, Executive Vice President, Environmental Division, Walker. "GrowBetter Gardens is a glowing example - providing an earth-friendly alternative that competes in performance with other products on the market."

Walker encourages interested buyers and retailers to visit the GrowBetter GardensTM new website, growbettergardens.ca, to learn more about the brand, product benefits and planet-friendly materials used and to find out where to buy.

Walker Industries, a fifth-generation, family-owned company with more than 130 years in business, operates from its base in the Niagara Region with facilities across Canada and the United States. Walker employs more than 1,200 people in environmental waste management and recovery, renewable energy, paving and construction, aggregates, and emulsions chemistries.

