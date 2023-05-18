Regions Bank: Regions Is Great Place To Work-Certified

By Lara Warren

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Regions has been designated a Great Place to Work-Certified Company - an honor we received as a direct result of what our associates have said about working here.

"We are proud to be certified by Great Place to Work again in 2023," said Seanna McGough, head of Learning & Development. "Regions' culture is a foundational strength of our company and how we deliver value to our customers, shareholders, associates and communities. It's also what makes Regions a great place to work."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. It recently conducted a workplace trust index survey among randomly selected associates from across the bank.

This year, 89% of associates surveyed said that Regions is a great place to work - 32 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Additional metrics from Great Place to Work's certification analysis show:

93% of associates agreed that when you join Regions, you are made to feel welcome.

92% agreed that Regions management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

91% agreed with the statement: "I am able to take time off from work when I think it's necessary."

92% agreed with the statement: "I'm proud to tell others I work here."

Build Your Career at Regions

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit the careers page on regions.com to search current job listings and to learn more about working at Regions.

