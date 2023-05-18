FP Newspapers Inc. Announces Postponement of Annual Meeting and Mailing of Addendum to the Information Circular and Amended Meeting Materials

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / FP Newspapers Inc. ("FPI" or the "Company") announces that the Company has determined to postpone its annual meeting of holders of common shares of the Company (the "Shareholders") which was scheduled to be held on May 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (Central Standard Time). The Shareholder meeting will now be held on Friday, June 16th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (Central Standard Time) and, as discussed below, is now considered an annual and special meeting of the Shareholders.

The Company is postponing the meeting as management of the Company is proposing that the Shareholders approve an additional special resolution at the meeting authorizing and approving an amendment to the Articles of the Company to increase the maximum number of directors from six (6) to eight (8), and the Company requires additional time to deliver the Amended Meeting Materials (as defined below) to Shareholders in accordance with applicable laws.

The Company intends to mail to Shareholders an amended notice of meeting with respect to the postponed meeting, an addendum to the management information circular of the Company dated April 19, 2023 and an amended form of proxy for voting at the postponed meeting (the "Amended Meeting Materials"), copies of which will also be posted on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About FPI

FPI owns securities entitling it to 49% of the distributable cash of FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"). FPLP owns the Winnipeg Free Press, the Brandon Sun, and their related businesses, as well as the Canstar Community News division, the publisher of six community newspapers in the Winnipeg region, and The Carillon in Steinbach with its related commercial printing operations. The businesses employ 364 full-time equivalent people in Winnipeg, Brandon, and Steinbach Manitoba. Further information can be found at www.fpnewspapers.com and in disclosure documents filed by FPI with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Mike Power, President and CEO

FP Newspapers Inc.

Phone 204-697-7547

