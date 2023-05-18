Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.05.2023
Außergewöhnlich! Cybeats + Johnson & Johnson = "Best Buddies" forever?
GoDaddy Small Biz Weekly, Vol. 02: Evan Rocheford of Professor Torbert's Orange Corn

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Thursday, May 18, 2023, Press release picture

Originally Published on GoDaddy LinkedIn

  • TO BE MY OWN BOSS: The #1 reason entrepreneurs started a business in 2022
  • HUNGRY FOR MORE: 85% of new businesses want to grow

Taking the First Step: The Tools You Need To Start Selling

Evan Rocheford is the co-founder of NutraMaize (Professor Torbert's Orange Corn). His global efforts to empower communities through nutrition and reduce vision loss are truly a-maize-ing. We're honored he agreed to be spotlighted in our editorial and trusts our Managed WordPress tools to power his vision for our world.

Continuing One Man's A-MAIZE-ING MISSION

Torbert Rocheford was the first in his family to profess his love of corn. As a young man in the late 1970's, Torbert Rocheford wanted to dedicate his life to making a positive impact on the world and decided to pursue a career in plant breeding.

Fast forward to the mid-2000's, when Torbert and his collaborators began making key gene discoveries enabling the creation of corn varieties with unprecedented levels of beta-carotene.

Professor Torbert first introduced his Orange Corn to Sub-Saharan Africa, aiming to alleviate Vitamin A deficiency.

The kernel doesn't fall far from the cobb

Fast forward again and enter Professor Torbert's son, Evan Rocheford. In 2015, Professor Torbert and Evan co-founded NutraMaize, establishing the first significant biofortification effort in a high-income country.

Recognizing Orange Corn's ability to make a positive impact in the US, the Department of Agriculture and National Science Foundation awarded NutraMaize Small Business Innovation Research Grants totaling over $2 million (as of 2022).

Evan currently empowers NutraMaize as their CEO, bringing the benefits of Orange Corn to Americans through Professor Torbert's Orange Corn products.

"The most critical decision I've I made as a founder... is to keep going."

-EVAN ROCHEFORD

Helping the world never tasted so good

Today, Orange Corn is now grown in more than ten countries in Africa and consumed by many Americans who celebrate its exceptional quality.

Want to support Evan's small business? Shop Professor Torbert's: professortorberts.com

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755919/GoDaddy-Small-Biz-Weekly-Vol-02-Evan-Rocheford-of-Professor-Torberts-Orange-Corn

