Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 mai/May 2023) - Vinergy Capital Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every five (5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 20,984,665 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on May 18, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Vinergy Capital Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour cinq (5) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 20 984 665 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 18 mai 2023. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Tradin g on a Consolidated Basis/ Négociation sur une Base C onsolidée : Le 19 mai /May 2023 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : Le 23 mai/May 2023 Anticipated Payme nt Date/Dat e de Paiement Prévue : Le 23 mai/May 2023 S y mb ol/ Symbole : VIN NEW /NOUVEAU CUSIP : 92744H 20 9 NE W/N OUVEA U ISIN : CA 92744H 20 9 0 Old / Vieux CUS I P & ISIN : 92744H100/C A92744H1001

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.