MotoDoffo Wines Named the Official Wine of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Rallygoers can meet the Doffo family and try the moto-inspired wines during the 2023 Sturgis Rally.

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / MotoDoffo Wines, a division of family-owned Doffo Winery located in Temecula, California, is proud to announce its partnership with the world-renowned Sturgis Buffalo Chip as its official wine provider. This marks the first-ever partnership of its kind and will bring the wine-tasting experience to the thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts that flock to South Dakota each year for the legendary motorcycle rally.





MotoDoffo and Sturgis Buffalo Chip

MotoDoffo is the official wine of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip





"We are incredibly excited to join forces with The Sturgis Buffalo Chip and bring the MotoDoffo brand of wines to the 2023 Rally!" shares MotoDoffo Winemaker and CEO, Damian Doffo. "Our family is passionate about two things: riding motorcycles and making great wine. We can't wait to share those passions with attendees at the rally and sip some world-class wine together."

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip is the premier attraction during the world's largest motorcycle rally that draws an estimated attendance of over 500,000 people annually. It is known for its impressive lineup of musical acts and special events that take place during its 10-day run each summer. MotoDoffo Wines will be offering tastings to patrons at Crossroads during the rally, and several wines will be available for purchase in the Buffalo Chip's various bars and restaurants.

In addition to providing signature wines through the event, winery founder Marcelo Doffo, daughters Samantha and Brigitte and son Damian, will be participating in the Sturgis Buffalo Chip's Legends Ride and Biker Belles, and will be sharing tastings at its Motorcycles as Art Exhibit as well as its Industry Party.

"It's about time we had some fantastic wine available, and MotoDoffo really delivers," said Rod Woodruff, President & CEO of The Sturgis Buffalo Chip. "The commitment the Doffo family shows to their products is the same as we have to our guests at the Chip. We genuinely look forward to hosting MotoDoffo Wines as our official wine partner for 2023."

Several of MotoDoffo's lineup of wines inspired by American v-twin motorcycles are available for purchase on their website, including Super Tinto, Gran Tinto and Sixty Six. More wines are on the way, including a special edition wine created in conjunction with The Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

Visit www.motodoffo.com for more on MotoDoffo Wines, lifestyle apparel, motorcycle collection, and visitation information.

About MotoDoffo Wines:

A division of Doffo Winery in Temecula, California, MotoDoffo Wines produces limited quantities of several unique moto-inspired wine blends throughout the year. MotoDoffo curates original artwork from a motorsports-focused artist to feature on their iconic wine labels, bringing together the Doffo Family's passions for wine, art and moto. Tastings and tours are available at the winery, where guests can also see some stunning examples of rare and unique motorcycles and scooters from the Doffo Family's collection. Visit www.motodoffo.com for more information.

