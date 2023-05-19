It builds on an already expansive portfolio for the marketing company, including web design, e-commerce, and NFT offerings.

Among the services they specialize in are web development, online marketing, creative design, e-commerce, NFTs, Web3, and mobile apps. But today, it announced an expansion into the automotive, travel, and lifestyle industries.





"We're excited to expand our services to provide top-quality video and photo production services for the automotive, travel, and lifestyle spaces," CEO and founder Kfir Amos said. "Our team of experts specializes in creating bespoke, effective campaigns and strategies to drive bookings, generate revenue, and grow and shape our clients' brands."

Bay Tech Media's newly-announced packages include film, 360° cinematography, virtual reality, and video-rich content production. Its team works closely with clients to develop a comprehensive plan tailored to their unique needs, ensuring organic growth from the ground up.

Since its inception in 2010, Bay Tech Media has been committed to helping businesses grow and thrive. The company provides various services, including web development, online marketing, creative design, production, e-commerce, NFT services, Web3, and mobile apps.

"We understand the importance of a healthy business culture grounded in firm values and a commitment to our craft, which has led to hundreds of satisfied clients worldwide," Amos added.

With today's announcement, Bay Tech Media stands poised to serve the growing demand for high-quality video and photo content in sectors such as automotive, travel, and lifestyle. Its vast expertise and dedication to client satisfaction make it the ideal partner for companies looking to grow their brand and increase revenue.

About Bay Tech Media

Bay Tech Media is a web development and marketing firm based in San Jose, California. Its commitment to client satisfaction and healthy business culture has led to significant international growth since its establishment in 2010. As trends have progressed, the company has diversified and adapted its offering to meet companies' digital needs.

CEO Kfir Amos regularly refreshes Bay Tech Media's look to reflect its growing influence and energize its brand. He has a unique insight into the current desires of hotels as a luxury hotel reviewer for the viral blog Traveling with Style. His experiences make him ideally placed to create high-quality content for resorts and destinations.

The media, production, marketing, and web development firm has years of digital experience at its disposal. Its founder supports NFT creators and founded Ata Magazine, which centers on art, architecture, and travel-three essentials for a good hotel. But Bay Tech Media's mission is simple: to help clients grow their businesses.

