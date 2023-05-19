

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Producer price data from Germany is the only major statistical report due on Friday, headlining a very light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer prices for April. Producer price inflation is seen easing to 4.0 percent from 7.5 percent in March.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes construction output figures for March.



In the meantime, current account data is due from Bank of Greece.



At 6.00 am ET, consumer confidence data is due from Spain. The sentiment index is forecast to improve sharply to 78.9 in April from 67.4 in March.



