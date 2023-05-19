Amogy, Skansi and SEAM Sign MoU to Explore Ammonia as Fuel for Offshore Supply Vessels

The project is an important step towards decarbonizing sustainable technology in the maritime industry

STAVANGER, Norway and FAROE ISLANDS, Denmark and KARMØY, Norway, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amogy Inc ., a pioneer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, Skansi Offshore , a shipping company located in the capital of the Faroe Islands, and Norwegian system developer and integrator SEAM , have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).





The purpose of this agreement is for the three parties to investigate potential technology collaboration in the field of ammonia application, with the common goal of decarbonizing the offshore industry. The first focus of this collaboration is a possible retrofit of Amogy's proprietary ammonia-to-power system on one of Skansi's existing vessels, allowing it to operate with zero emissions. This opportunity allows all parties to work together in pursuit of a decarbonized shipping industry.

Managing Director of Amogy Norway, Christian W. Berg, expressed his excitement about collaborating with these esteemed and forward-thinking partners who share an ambitious vision for a greener and more sustainable future. "Given the whole industry's strong commitment to clean fuels, it is crucial for us to make a positive impact here," said Berg. "We believe our partnership with Skansi and SEAM can serve as a compelling inspiration for other maritime operators to follow."

Gunvald Mortvedt, CEO of SEAM, says this project is a testimony of the industry's dedication to push technological boundaries to achieve zero-emission shipping. "We are very proud to have been chosen as a system partner in this exciting project. We believe in Amogy's ammonia-to-power solution, and are confident that, through close collaboration with both companies, we will be able to realize Skansi's important goals for a zero-emission offshore supply vessel, and thus showcase another technological milestone for zero-emission shipping."

"We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Amogy and SEAM to combine our environmentally friendly and innovative technologies," said Jens Meinhard Rasmussen, CEO of Skansi Offshore. "Integrating Amogy's ammonia-to-hydrogen technology in our vessel is a significant step in the right direction, bringing us closer to our long-term goal of decarbonizing the maritime industry and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, this partnership will help accelerate the global transition towards clean energy sources, furthering our commitment to sustainable practices in the maritime sector."

About Amogy

Amogy offers ammonia-based, emission-free, high energy-density power solutions to decarbonize transportation for a sustainable future. Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni with a shared vision, Amogy aims to enable the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transportation sector, accelerating the global journey towards Net Zero 2050. The company's investors include Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK, Saudi Aramco and DCVC. To date, Amogy's scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system has been demonstrated with success in a drone, heavy-duty tractor, and semi truck. More info at: www.amogy.co

About Skansi Offshore

Skansi Offshore is a shipping company located in Tórshavn in the Faroe Islands. Skansi were pioneers within the offshore segment in their native market, a market characterized by lifelong maritime traditions. Skansi own and operate 5 state-of-the-art platform supply vessels. Skansi amply reflects both the local vantage point and a broader, more international outlook. But there is one thing that truly sets Skansi apart from the competition: The Skansi team. With operational excellence at core, Skansi operate with strong respect for the local countries and waters that we work in. While delivering reliable and safe offshore support and transportation services for the international offshore oil and gas industry, the mindset of being 'in good company' extends to the personal relations at the office, on the ships, and with the clients and operational partners.

About SEAM

SEAM is a leading system developer and integrator of low- and zero-emission solutions to the maritime industry. Located in Karmøy, Norway, the company develops, delivers, and integrates control, automation and power solutions that help ship owners with their transition to, and future with, green shipping. Their portfolio consists of complete systems and in-house developed products, ranging from integrated control and automation systems, EMS/PMS, propulsion control, driver, switchboards, electric motors, transformers, all the way to bridge solutions. Their wide range of products are named e-SEAMatic® and e-SEA®.

