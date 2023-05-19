Anzeige
WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047 | Ticker-Symbol: LNH
Frankfurt
19.05.23
08:04 Uhr
7,300 Euro
+0,100
+1,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2507,40008:33
7,3007,35008:00
PR Newswire
19.05.2023 | 08:06
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 18

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that on 17 May 2023 Adam Burton, spouse and person closely associated to Natalie Kershaw; being the Chief Finance Officer and an Executive Director of Lancashire Holdings Limited, sold the following shares in the Company:

  • 25,082 common shares of US$0.50 each, at the prices shown below.

Following the transaction, Natalie Kershaw has an interest in the Company of 52,840 common shares, representing a total holding of 0.0217%. The transaction below represents the entirety of the holdings of Adam Burton.

The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameThe spouse of Natalie Kershaw (a person discharging managerial responsibilities), Adam Burton (a person closely associated).
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSpouse of Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4(i)Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transaction Saleof 25,082 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£6.277710,000
£6.275410,000
£6.27765,082
d)Aggregated information
25,082
£157,434.08
e)Date of the transaction2023-17-05
f)Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head
Company Secretary
19 May 2023		+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
