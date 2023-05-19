Anzeige
Freitag, 19.05.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
19.05.23
08:02 Uhr
1,066 Euro
+0,002
+0,19 %
19.05.2023 | 08:31
170 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 19-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 18 May 2023 it purchased a total of 133,406 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            48,662 
Number of ordinary shares purchased                   84,744 
 
                            EUR1.0760 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.9340 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0720     GBP0.9310 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0739     GBP0.9323

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 678,786,347 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
3,106      1.0740        XDUB     11:31:37      00027722888TRDU1 
32        1.0740        XDUB     11:31:37      00027722889TRDU1 
259       1.0740        XDUB     11:38:24      00027722932TRDU1 
1,429      1.0740        XDUB     11:38:24      00027722931TRDU1 
557       1.0740        XDUB     11:38:24      00027722935TRDU1 
316       1.0740        XDUB     11:38:24      00027722934TRDU1 
295       1.0740        XDUB     11:38:24      00027722933TRDU1 
4,917      1.0740        XDUB     11:54:15      00027722994TRDU1 
1,606      1.0740        XDUB     11:54:15      00027722993TRDU1 
1,606      1.0740        XDUB     11:54:15      00027722992TRDU1 
8,142      1.0740        XDUB     11:54:15      00027722991TRDU1 
566       1.0740        XDUB     11:54:15      00027722995TRDU1 
212       1.0740        XDUB     12:55:56      00027723305TRDU1 
748       1.0740        XDUB     12:55:56      00027723304TRDU1 
758       1.0740        XDUB     12:55:56      00027723303TRDU1 
780       1.0740        XDUB     12:55:56      00027723302TRDU1 
217       1.0740        XDUB     12:55:56      00027723301TRDU1 
303       1.0740        XDUB     13:16:16      00027723377TRDU1 
760       1.0740        XDUB     13:18:35      00027723380TRDU1 
531       1.0740        XDUB     13:18:35      00027723379TRDU1 
2,375      1.0740        XDUB     13:26:50      00027723400TRDU1 
798       1.0740        XDUB     13:40:35      00027723461TRDU1 
1,676      1.0740        XDUB     13:40:35      00027723460TRDU1 
1,676      1.0740        XDUB     13:54:01      00027723510TRDU1 
917       1.0740        XDUB     14:36:18      00027723820TRDU1 
729       1.0740        XDUB     14:36:18      00027723819TRDU1 
2,000      1.0740        XDUB     14:36:18      00027723821TRDU1 
100       1.0740        XDUB     14:36:18      00027723823TRDU1 
57        1.0740        XDUB     14:36:18      00027723822TRDU1 
1,699      1.0740        XDUB     14:36:18      00027723826TRDU1 
301       1.0740        XDUB     14:36:18      00027723825TRDU1 
2,000      1.0740        XDUB     14:36:18      00027723824TRDU1 
2,000      1.0740        XDUB     14:36:18      00027723827TRDU1 
488       1.0740        XDUB     14:36:19      00027723828TRDU1 
1,127      1.0740        XDUB     14:36:19      00027723829TRDU1 
1,766      1.0740        XDUB     14:36:19      00027723830TRDU1 
740       1.0720        XDUB     14:54:42      00027724011TRDU1 
1,023      1.0720        XDUB     14:54:42      00027724010TRDU1 
50        1.0760        XDUB     16:20:47      00027725062TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,927      0.9320        XLON     12:51:11      00027723269TRDU1 
464       0.9340        XLON     13:03:19      00027723321TRDU1 
2,789      0.9340        XLON     13:05:01      00027723333TRDU1 
2,615      0.9340        XLON     13:16:05      00027723375TRDU1 
1,153      0.9340        XLON     13:25:49      00027723399TRDU1 
1,394      0.9340        XLON     13:25:49      00027723398TRDU1 
174       0.9340        XLON     13:25:49      00027723397TRDU1 
2,553      0.9320        XLON     13:34:56      00027723421TRDU1 
2,840      0.9320        XLON     13:42:47      00027723464TRDU1 
2,432      0.9320        XLON     13:51:59      00027723508TRDU1 
2,593      0.9320        XLON     13:59:40      00027723554TRDU1 
2,682      0.9320        XLON     14:07:18      00027723615TRDU1 
2,615      0.9320        XLON     14:14:54      00027723637TRDU1 
2,906      0.9320        XLON     14:22:20      00027723675TRDU1 
2,473      0.9320        XLON     14:30:11      00027723744TRDU1 
2,696      0.9320        XLON     14:33:56      00027723794TRDU1 
5,307      0.9310        XLON     14:36:18      00027723818TRDU1 
2,664      0.9310        XLON     14:36:18      00027723817TRDU1 
7,293      0.9320        XLON     15:02:34      00027724087TRDU1 
243       0.9320        XLON     15:02:34      00027724086TRDU1 
276       0.9320        XLON     15:05:25      00027724138TRDU1 
2,493      0.9320        XLON     15:05:58      00027724170TRDU1 
2,785      0.9320        XLON     15:10:04      00027724207TRDU1 
2,827      0.9320        XLON     15:14:54      00027724287TRDU1 
2,470      0.9320        XLON     15:19:56      00027724330TRDU1 
2,546      0.9320        XLON     15:24:31      00027724375TRDU1 
2,524      0.9320        XLON     15:29:04      00027724387TRDU1 
2,751      0.9320        XLON     15:33:27      00027724416TRDU1 
2,406      0.9320        XLON     15:38:31      00027724449TRDU1 
2,870      0.9320        XLON     15:42:35      00027724500TRDU1 
278       0.9340        XLON     15:47:36      00027724585TRDU1 
2,785      0.9340        XLON     15:48:02      00027724604TRDU1 
103       0.9340        XLON     15:52:42      00027724666TRDU1 
1,392      0.9340        XLON     15:52:42      00027724665TRDU1 
1,392      0.9340        XLON     15:52:42      00027724664TRDU1 
1,289      0.9340        XLON     15:57:41      00027724756TRDU1 
2,744      0.9320        XLON     15:59:52      00027724794TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  244817 
EQS News ID:  1636669 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1636669&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
