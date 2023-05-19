DJ OTAQ Plc: Final Results for 9 months to 31 December 2022

19 May 2023

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", or the "Company")

Final Results for 9 months to 31 December 2022

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.AQ), the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, announces its audited results for the 9 month period to 31 December 2022.

Financial Highlights

2022 2021/22 Group (9 months) (12 months) GBP'000 GBP'000 Revenue 2,561 4,292 Gross profit 794 2,027 Adjusted EBITDA* (258) (49) Net cash / (debt) 758 (1,268)

Strategic and Operational Highlights

-- GBP2.3m of cash as at 31 December 2022 following the successful equity fund raising in November 2022

-- New sales resource recruited in both the Aquaculture and Offshore divisions

-- Commercialisation and near-commercialisation of key projects in Aquaculture and Geotracking poised todeliver growth in 2023

*Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before income, tax, depreciation, exceptional costs, impairment, share option charges and amortisation

Commenting, Phil Newby, Chief Executive at OTAQ, said:

"OTAQ has ended the financial period with a strong balance sheet following the November 2022 share issue and renewed optimism that the Group will be successful. OTAQ is continuing to enhance its portfolio of products in all divisions and is looking to penetrate new markets through additional sales resource over the coming year.

"Completing the commercialisation of our new products and continuing the growth seen in the Offshore divisions gives the directors confidence that the Group will return to profitable growth."

About OTAQ:

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

I'm pleased to present my first Chairman's Statement for the nine-month period ended 31 December 2022.

The Group has spent the past nine-months working hard to develop and expand its product portfolio in each of its core markets, being Offshore, Aquaculture and Geotracking. Initial sales of some of these new products have been made in this or the prior financial period and the Group is now working hard to develop new markets and commercial opportunities for these products. Where development of key strategic products is not yet complete, efforts are being made in the new year to complete this development where credible market conditions prevail.

I am hopeful that 2023 will yield the benefit of our expanded product portfolio and I will be able to present improved revenue and profit performance for the year to 31 December 2023.

Strategy

The strategy of the business is to use the Group's customer base in the Offshore and Aquaculture industries to allow it to sell our new products developed by the Group's product development team. Over time, the Group intends to have a full suite of complementary and sophisticated products for use in the Aquaculture industry, be that salmon or shrimp, as well as target niche markets in the Offshore sector where the Group can continue to enjoy the success historically seen. The Geotracking division will also make use of the products developed for this division to target specific sectors that the Group believe will benefit significantly from this technology.

Offshore

The Offshore division, comprised of the previously separately reported Connectors and Offshore divisions, has continued to perform well and is expected to continue do so in 2023. The Group now sees additional opportunities for this division in new territories such as North America and other global markets. Sales and marketing resource is being invested to help develop the potential in this division and accelerate revenue growth.

Aquaculture

The Group has developed exciting new products for use in the Aquaculture industry. As revenue from the company's historically core product, Sealfence, has reduced, product development has been pursued in collaboration with key strategic partners to permit entry into the shrimp market, water quality monitoring sectors and plankton analysis. Whilst not all of these products are yet fully commercialised, the Group continues to believe in these technologies and the huge market potential that is possible.

Geotracking

The Geotracking technology developed since 2020 has enjoyed some commercial success. In the year to 31 March 2022, the Group benefitted from a large contract award. Variants of the Geotracking device remain in development consisting of tracking devices for use in the railway industry and other similar sectors. Trials with partners in the railway industry are ongoing with orders placed and deliveries made. The potential for significant orders within this division in 2023 exists and the Group is working hard to achieve this.

Our Team

Despite the challenges the Group has faced over the past year, I have been impressed since I joined with the passion and enthusiasm that exists within the business. I am delighted to welcome Giles Clifford to the Board and thank Malcolm Pye for his contribution now he has left. I am confident the team will work diligently to deliver the performance that the Board expects over the next twelve months.

Adam Reynolds

Non-Executive Chairman

CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REPORT FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Review of the period

Despite the declining Revenue and increasing losses in the period, the Group has taken steps to reposition itself during the year to ensure the business can return to growth and profitability without relying on its historically core product in the Aquaculture division. The Offshore division has performed well in the nine-month period with the Geotracking division not achieving Revenue of significance but continuing to develop new markets and products.

Development of the phytoplankton analysis product is continuing with commercial launch being worked towards in 2023. Trial sites with potential customers have been deployed and this has been fruitful in enabling us to learn about this strategically important market as well as allow Blue Lion Labs Ltd, in which we own 10% of equity, to develop the software required as part of the product.

Development of the shrimp sonar product in collaboration with Minnowtech LLC, our 15% investment since February 2021, has continued during the period. No sales of significance were made but Minnowtech are continuing to finalise their end product and they have now, post year-end, placed a one hundred unit quantity order.

The Group achieved Revenue of GBP2.56m in the nine-month period (2021/22: GBP4.29m) with this delivered by GBP1.62m in the Offshore division (2021/22: GBP2.09m), GBP0.06m (2021/22: GBP0.76m) in the Geotracking division and revenue of GBP0.88m (2021/ 22: GBP1.45m) in the Aquaculture division. The Geotracking division in 2021/22 benefitted from the fulfilment of a significant sports tracking contract as well as sonar sales to Minnowtech. Sonar sales in future will be recorded as Aquaculture sales.

Sales to non-UK territories have increased from 46% of total revenue in 2021/22 to 50% in 2022 as the Offshore division continues to expand and become a more significant part of the Group.

Revenue

Group revenue for the nine-month period ended 31 December 2022 was GBP2.56 million from GBP4.29 million in the twelve months to 31 March 2022. This revenue change is all organic.

