OTAQ Plc: Final Results for 9 months to 31 -5

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) OTAQ Plc: Final Results for 9 months to 31 December 2022 19-May-2023

19 May 2023

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", or the "Company")

Final Results for 9 months to 31 December 2022

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.AQ), the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, announces its audited results for the 9 month period to 31 December 2022.

Financial Highlights

2022 2021/22 Group (9 months) (12 months) GBP'000 GBP'000 Revenue 2,561 4,292 Gross profit 794 2,027 Adjusted EBITDA* (258) (49) Net cash / (debt) 758 (1,268)

Strategic and Operational Highlights

-- GBP2.3m of cash as at 31 December 2022 following the successful equity fund raising in November 2022

-- New sales resource recruited in both the Aquaculture and Offshore divisions

-- Commercialisation and near-commercialisation of key projects in Aquaculture and Geotracking poised todeliver growth in 2023

*Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before income, tax, depreciation, exceptional costs, impairment, share option charges and amortisation

Commenting, Phil Newby, Chief Executive at OTAQ, said:

"OTAQ has ended the financial period with a strong balance sheet following the November 2022 share issue and renewed optimism that the Group will be successful. OTAQ is continuing to enhance its portfolio of products in all divisions and is looking to penetrate new markets through additional sales resource over the coming year.

"Completing the commercialisation of our new products and continuing the growth seen in the Offshore divisions gives the directors confidence that the Group will return to profitable growth."

Contacts:

OTAQ PLC 01524 748010 Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer Dowgate Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker) 020 3903 7715 David Poutney / James Serjeant Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook Walbrook PR Limited Tel: 020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com Tom Cooper / Nick Rome 0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236

About OTAQ:

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

I'm pleased to present my first Chairman's Statement for the nine-month period ended 31 December 2022.

The Group has spent the past nine-months working hard to develop and expand its product portfolio in each of its core markets, being Offshore, Aquaculture and Geotracking. Initial sales of some of these new products have been made in this or the prior financial period and the Group is now working hard to develop new markets and commercial opportunities for these products. Where development of key strategic products is not yet complete, efforts are being made in the new year to complete this development where credible market conditions prevail.

I am hopeful that 2023 will yield the benefit of our expanded product portfolio and I will be able to present improved revenue and profit performance for the year to 31 December 2023.

Strategy

The strategy of the business is to use the Group's customer base in the Offshore and Aquaculture industries to allow it to sell our new products developed by the Group's product development team. Over time, the Group intends to have a full suite of complementary and sophisticated products for use in the Aquaculture industry, be that salmon or shrimp, as well as target niche markets in the Offshore sector where the Group can continue to enjoy the success historically seen. The Geotracking division will also make use of the products developed for this division to target specific sectors that the Group believe will benefit significantly from this technology.

Offshore

The Offshore division, comprised of the previously separately reported Connectors and Offshore divisions, has continued to perform well and is expected to continue do so in 2023. The Group now sees additional opportunities for this division in new territories such as North America and other global markets. Sales and marketing resource is being invested to help develop the potential in this division and accelerate revenue growth.

Aquaculture

The Group has developed exciting new products for use in the Aquaculture industry. As revenue from the company's historically core product, Sealfence, has reduced, product development has been pursued in collaboration with key strategic partners to permit entry into the shrimp market, water quality monitoring sectors and plankton analysis. Whilst not all of these products are yet fully commercialised, the Group continues to believe in these technologies and the huge market potential that is possible.

Geotracking

The Geotracking technology developed since 2020 has enjoyed some commercial success. In the year to 31 March 2022, the Group benefitted from a large contract award. Variants of the Geotracking device remain in development consisting of tracking devices for use in the railway industry and other similar sectors. Trials with partners in the railway industry are ongoing with orders placed and deliveries made. The potential for significant orders within this division in 2023 exists and the Group is working hard to achieve this.

Our Team

Despite the challenges the Group has faced over the past year, I have been impressed since I joined with the passion and enthusiasm that exists within the business. I am delighted to welcome Giles Clifford to the Board and thank Malcolm Pye for his contribution now he has left. I am confident the team will work diligently to deliver the performance that the Board expects over the next twelve months.

Adam Reynolds

Non-Executive Chairman

CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REPORT FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Review of the period

Despite the declining Revenue and increasing losses in the period, the Group has taken steps to reposition itself during the year to ensure the business can return to growth and profitability without relying on its historically core product in the Aquaculture division. The Offshore division has performed well in the nine-month period with the Geotracking division not achieving Revenue of significance but continuing to develop new markets and products.

Development of the phytoplankton analysis product is continuing with commercial launch being worked towards in 2023. Trial sites with potential customers have been deployed and this has been fruitful in enabling us to learn about this strategically important market as well as allow Blue Lion Labs Ltd, in which we own 10% of equity, to develop the software required as part of the product.

Development of the shrimp sonar product in collaboration with Minnowtech LLC, our 15% investment since February 2021, has continued during the period. No sales of significance were made but Minnowtech are continuing to finalise their end product and they have now, post year-end, placed a one hundred unit quantity order.

The Group achieved Revenue of GBP2.56m in the nine-month period (2021/22: GBP4.29m) with this delivered by GBP1.62m in the Offshore division (2021/22: GBP2.09m), GBP0.06m (2021/22: GBP0.76m) in the Geotracking division and revenue of GBP0.88m (2021/ 22: GBP1.45m) in the Aquaculture division. The Geotracking division in 2021/22 benefitted from the fulfilment of a significant sports tracking contract as well as sonar sales to Minnowtech. Sonar sales in future will be recorded as Aquaculture sales.

Sales to non-UK territories have increased from 46% of total revenue in 2021/22 to 50% in 2022 as the Offshore division continues to expand and become a more significant part of the Group.

Revenue

Group revenue for the nine-month period ended 31 December 2022 was GBP2.56 million from GBP4.29 million in the twelve months to 31 March 2022. This revenue change is all organic.

With the changing mix of sales from Aquaculture to Offshore, the Group sales mix is changing with UK revenue now representing only 50% of total revenue (2021/22: 54%). Chile represents 5% (2021/22: 8%) of total revenue with other European countries accounting for 14% (2021/22: 13%) of total revenue and the rest of the world for 31% (2021/22: 25%) of total revenue.

Profit

The statutory loss for the year of GBP2.30m (2021/22: GBP1.90m) was impacted by the period being nine-months with Revenue being GBP1.73m lower than the twelve-month prior period and Gross profit being GBP1.23m lower accordingly. Gross profit of 31% (2021/22: 47%) was impacted by the high fixed costs in Cost of sales. Administrative expenses changed to GBP3.10m (2021: GBP4.14) in line with the nine-month period.

The GBP3.10m of administrative expenses was impacted by the large exceptional charges and certain one-offs including a GBP0.06m (2021/22: GBP0.31ml) impairment charge for the write-down of Sealfence units returned from customers and a GBP0.33m (2021/22: GBP0.57m) intangibles amortisation charge which included an additional GBP0.15m impairment charge relating to development costs not commercially viable.

The Group's exceptional charges in the year totalled GBP1.23m (2021/22: GBP0.26m). These included costs regarding the end of the Scottish Acoustic Deterrent Device market and costs that were associated with legal fees for the new shares issued and listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange in November 2022.

Dividends

The Board is not recommending a final dividend (2021/22: GBPnil).

Trading environment

The North Sea and wider oil market in which the Offshore division operates, and which impacts on demand for the Offshore division, has remained buoyant during the period. Demand in this division is expected to continue to be favourable in 2023 and will be supported by additional sales resources and dedicated product development support. The market for ADDs in Scotland is no longer an area of focus although Scotland remains a key market for the Group's new live plankton analysis system (LPAS) and water quality monitoring product. The Chilean market has been subdued in the year but progress is being made with the Chilean authorities around the approval required to use ADDs and it is hoped when this is concluded it will enable the Chilean market to grow.

Innovation

The Group has continued to invest in the development of new products and improvement to existing products. Investment in research and development, capitalised as development costs, amounted to GBP0.36 million in the period to 31 December 2022 (2021/22: GBP0.59 million), equivalent to 14% of Group revenue (2021/22: 14%). The aim of the Group's research and development team is to deliver key projects such as LPAS, water quality monitoring and Geotracking devices.

Current trading and prospects

There is cautious optimism that in the coming financial year the Group can return to profitable growth due to the performance of the Offshore division and the expected launch of the Group's strategic new products such as LPAS. However, management and the Board will continue to exercise firm controls on costs and cash whilst the Group returns to profitability.

Phil Newby

Chief Executive

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER'S REPORT FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

The strategy of the Group is to build a business of significance within the aquaculture and offshore industries with the key financing requirements being to ensure there is sufficient resource to fund new product development and working capital as the Group returns to growth.

The Group's Key Performance Indicators are aligned to revenue, profits and ensuring sufficient cash flow to deliver future growth. These three measures were below targets in the period to 31 December 2022 due to the withdrawal of Sealfence units from the Scottish market. However, cash flow has been supplemented by the issue of shares in November 2022 which aided cash balances by an amount net of all relevant costs of GBP3.22m. In addition, the Group carefully monitors loss time incidents and employee absenteeism and turnover. Loss time incidents were zero (2021/22: zero) for the year and employee absenteeism was in line with historic levels although employee turnover increased.

Revenue

Group revenue changed to GBP2.56m from GBP4.29 million with pro-rata growth in the Offshore division against decline in Aquaculture and Geotracking.

Profits

The preferred measure of assessing profits for the Group is explained below:

2022 2021/22 9 months 12 months GBP'000 GBP'000 Operating loss (2,310) (2,114) Share option charge - 20 Exceptional costs 1,230 257 Amortisation of intangible assets 326 572 Impairment of rental units 62 311 Right-of-use depreciation 130 164 Depreciation on property, plant and equipment 304 741 Adjusted EBITDA* (258) (49)

* Earnings before income, tax, depreciation, share option charges, impairment, exceptional costs and amortisation.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to a loss of GBP0.26m from GBP0.05 million in 2021/22 with the corresponding EBITDA operating margin declining from 1% EBITDA operating loss in the prior year to a 10% EBITDA operating loss. This decline was driven by the decrease in Gross profit in the period to GBP0.79m from GBP2.03m in the prior year. The EBITDA decline also resulted from a decline in the gross profit percentage from 47.2% to 31.0% due to the changing revenue mix away from Sealfence rentals.

Operating losses increased to GBP2.31m from GBP2.11m with the total comprehensive expense for the year increasing to GBP2.30million (2021/22: GBP1.91 million). The statutory loss before tax increased to GBP2.51 million compared to GBP2.16 million in 2021/22.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusting items relate to expenditure which does not relate directly to the core activities of the Group and is considered to be one-off in nature or in relation to investing, restructuring or financing activities. The total pre-tax adjusting items recorded in the nine-month period to 31 December 2022 were GBP1.23m. These relate to GBP0.23m of fees relating to the November 2022 issue of equity, GBP0.12m relating to the write-off of amounts loaned to the employee benefit trust due to the decline in the company's share price, GBP0.34m of costs in association with Sealfence inventory purchased in the period immediately written down, GBP0.49m write-down of Aquaculture inventory associated with the Scottish Sealfence rental market and GBP0.05m of sundry costs considered to be one-off.

In addition to this, there were depreciation charges of GBP0.30 million (2021/22: GBP0.74m), intangible amortisation charges of GBP0.33m (2021/22: GBP0.57m) and right-of-use depreciation charges of GBP0.13m (2021/22: GBP0.16m). There was also an impairment charge of GBP0.06m (2021/22: GBP0.31m) relating to Sealfence units returned from customers following the end of rental agreements.

Other operating income

The grant income received in 2021/22 of GBP0.13m related to the HMRC CBILs scheme.

.

Finance costs

Net finance costs totalled GBP0.20m (2021/22: GBP0.17m) and related to the interest charge relating to deferred acquisition payments made in the year associated with the terms of the acquisition of Marine Sense Limited in 2018, Right of use asset interest charges and predominantly interest costs relating to the CBILs loan.

Taxation

As the Group remains in a statutory loss-making position, there is no overall Group tax charge. The Group continues to benefit from research and development tax credits which, along with a decrease in deferred tax of GBP0.08m, accounts for the GBP0.22m (2021/22: GBP0.25m) tax credit in the year.

Earnings and losses per share

Statutory basic losses per share were 5.0p (2021/22: loss 5.9p) and statutory diluted losses per share totalled 5.0p (2021/22: loss 5.9p). These are calculated using the weighted average number of shares in existence during the year.

Return on Capital

The Group intends to report on capital returns once sustained profitability has been achieved. Whilst capital returns are monitored currently, it is not a key performance or key results measure given the Group's high revenue growth and current statutory loss-making position.

Dividends

No dividends have been paid in the year (2021/22: GBPnil) and no dividend is recommended. It is expected that all cash resources will be retained by the Group.

Headcount

The Group's number of employees for 2022 stood at 43 (2021/22: 45). The change in staff numbers during the year was due to efficiency measures undertaken.

Share capital and share options

The Group's issued share capital at 31 December 2022 totalled 127,824,881 Ordinary shares (2021/1: 37,716,250). During the year, no share options were exercised with 108,631 (2021/22: 95,854) shares issued as part of the employee Share Incentive Plan. 90,000,000 new shares were issued at a price of 4p as part of a funding round held in November 2022. 6,272,729 new shares were issued at a price of 22p as part of a funding round held in January 2022.

No share options were issued in the year (2021/22: 800,000) with 23,930,878 (2021/22: 2,130,900) share options and warrants in issue at 31 December 2022. 700,000 (2021/22: 229,592) share options lapsed in the year due to performance criteria not being met. Warrants totalling 22,499,978 were issued in November 2022 with 22,819,978, included in the above figures, outstanding on 31 December 2022 (2021/22: 320,000).

Cashflow and net debt

This year's cash generated from operations totalled an outflow of GBP0.88 million (2021/22: GBP1.77 million). Total capital expenditure amounted to GBP0.61 million (2021/22: GBP1.23 million). Year-end cash balances totalled GBP2.34 million compared to GBP1.01 million in 2021/22. The Group finished 2022 with net cash of GBP0.76 million compared to GBP1.27 million of net debt at the end of 2021/22 as reconciled below:

2022 2021/22 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash and cash equivalents 2,337 1,008 Non-current lease liabilities (181) (255) Current lease liabilities (172) (161) Non-current financial liabilities (1,054) (1,392) Current financial liabilities (447) (421) Current deferred payment for acquisition - (213) Income tax asset 275 166 Net cash / (debt) 758 (1,268)

The directors consider the income tax credit to be part of net debt as the asset will be converted into cash and is not part of normal working capital requirements as with other current assets.

Assets and liabilities

Total current assets at 31 December 2022 were GBP4.24m compared to total current assets of GBP4.11m at 31 March 2022. The key change during the year relates to the increase in cash balances following the November 2022 fund raising to GBP2.34m from GBP1.01m and the decrease in trade and other receivables to GBP0.69m (2021/22: GBP1.77m) due to the timing of prior year revenue being weighted towards the last quarter of 2021/22. Inventories have decreased to GBP0.94m from GBP1.18m with trade and other payables decreasing to GBP0.50m from GBP1.24m with deferred income reducing by GBP0.43m.

Total liabilities have decreased from GBP3.77m at 31 March 2022 to GBP2.36m at 31 December 2022 with this decrease driven by the repayments due under the CBILs loan, reducing deferred income balances and a reduction in deferred payments for acquisition. Right-of-use lease liabilities at the end of the period amount to a total liability of GBP0.35m (2021/22: GBP0.42m).

Despite the difficulties of the period, the Group's financial position is improved over previous years due to the November 2022 fund raising. Nonetheless, the Group remains focussed on tight cost control and cash management whilst revenue and EBITDA growth is delivered to enable the Group to become cash flow positive.

Summary

The Group begins the new financial year with a strong balance sheet, but where management and the Board will continue to exercise firm controls on costs and cash. The Group's Offshore division is trading well and there is optimism that this division and new product launches can return the Group to an EBITDA-positive position and improve the Group's cash performance.

Matt Enright

Chief Financial Officer consolidated Statement of comprehensive income FOR the NINE-MONTH PERIOD ended 31 DECEMBER 2022

Note Nine-month period ended 31 December Year ended 31 March 2022 2022 GBP'000 GBP'000 Revenue 4 2,561 4,292 Cost of sales (1,767) (2,265) Gross profit 794 2,027 Administrative expenses (3,104) (4,141) Operating loss 5 (2,310) (2,114) Other operating income 5 - 131 Finance income 7 1 - Finance costs 7 (203) (172) Loss before taxation (2,512) (2,155) Taxation 8 217 251 Loss for the year (2,295) (1,904) ??????? ??????? Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Group (2,295) (1,904) (2,295) (1,904) ??????? ??????? Other comprehensive income Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign (-) (7) operations Total comprehensive expense for the year (2,295) (1,911) ??????? ??????? Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Group (2,295) (1,911) (2,295) (1,911) ??????? ???????

As per note 9, the loss for the year arises from the Group's continuing operations. Losses Per Share were 5.0p (2021 /22: loss 5.9p) and Diluted Losses Per Share were 5.0p (2021/22: loss 5.9p).

The accompanying notes on pages 36 to 66 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. CONSOLIDATED Statement of financial position as at 31 DECEMBER 2022

31 December 2022 31 March 2022 GBP'000 GBP'000 Note ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 10 582 919 Right-of-use assets 11 364 434 Unlisted investments 13 511 511 Intangible assets 12 3,008 2,970 Total non-current assets 4,465 4,834 Current assets Trade and other receivables 15 689 1,766 Income tax asset 16 275 155 Inventories 17 937 1,182 Cash and cash equivalents 18 2,337 1,008 Total current assets 4,238 4,111 Total assets 8,703 8,945 ??????? ??????? EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 19 1,278 5,657 Share premium 19 5,834 3,280 Deferred shares 19 5,286 - Share option reserve 25 134 150 Merger relief reserve 20 9,154 9,154 Reverse acquisition reserve 20 (6,777) (6,777) Other reserve 20 400 384 Revenue reserve 20 (8,963) (6,668) Total equity 6,346 5,180 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax 23 - 80 Financial liabilities 24 1,054 1,392 Lease liabilities 11 181 255 Total non-current liabilities 1,235 1,727 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 22 503 1,243 Financial liabilities 24 447 421 Deferred payment for acquisition 21 - 213 Lease liabilities 11 172 161 Total current liabilities 1,122 2,038 Total liabilities 2,357 3,765 Total equity and liabilities 8,703 8,945 ??????? ???????

The accompanying notes on pages 36 to 66 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 18th May 2023. The results of the parent company are included on pages 67 to 71.

Signed on its behalf by M J Enright Company number: 11429299

............................. consolidated Statement of changes in equity FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ended 31 DECEMBER 2022

Equity Share Share Deferred Share Merger Reverse Other Revenue attributable to Total capital premium shares option relief acquisition reserve reserve owners of the equity reserve reserve reserve parent company Note GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance at 1 April 4,614 2,897 - 473 9,154 (6,777) 136 (4,764) 5,733 5,733 2021 Loss for the year - - - - - - - (1,904) (1,904) (1,904) Exchange differences on - - - - - - (7) - (7) (7) translating foreign operations Total comprehensive

expense for the - - - - - - (7) (1,904) (1,911) (1,911) year Issues of shares 955 383 - - - - - - 1,338 1,338 Transfer on exercised and 88 - - (343) - - 255 - - - cancelled options Charge for share 25 - - - 20 - - - - 20 20 options Balance at 31 March 5,657 3,280 - 150 9,154 (6,777) 384 (6,668) 5,180 5,180 2022 ???? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? Balance at 1 April 5,657 3,280 - 150 9,154 (6,777) 384 (6,668) 5,180 5,180 2022 Loss for the year - - - - - - - (2,295) (2,295) (2,295) Exchange differences on - - - - - - - - - - translating foreign operations Total comprehensive expense for the - - - - - - - (2,295) (2,295) (2,295) year Sub-division and conversion of 19 (5,286) - 5,286 - - - - - - - shares Issues of shares 19 907 2,554 - - - - - - 3,461 3,461 Transfer on exercised and 25 - - - (16) - - 16 - - - cancelled options Balance at 31 1,278 5,834 5,286 134 9,154 (6,777) 400 (8,963) 6,346 6,346 December 2022 ???? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ??????

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

31 December Note 31 March 2022 2022 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating loss (2,310) (2,114) Adjustments for non-cash/non-operating items: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 10 304 741 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 10 62 311 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 10 6 - Depreciation of right-of-use assets 11 130 164 Amortisation of intangible assets 12 181 277 Impairment of intangible assets 12 145 295 Gain on remeasurement of deferred consideration payable 21 - 40 Share option charge 25 - 20 (1,482) (266) Changes in working capital: Decrease / (increase) in inventories 245 (283) Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables 1,077 (906) Decrease in trade and other payables (740) (603) Cash from operations (900) (2,058) Taxation 17 289 Net cash from operating activities (883) (1,769) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of tangible fixed assets 10 (35) (423) Purchases of intangible assets 12 (364) (587) Acquisition of unlisted equity securities 13 - (214) Interest received 1 - Deferred payment of acquisition 21 (213) - Re-translation of foreign subsidiaries - (7) Net cash used in investing activities (611) (1,231) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds on issue of shares 3,611 1,408 Expenses of share issues (150) (70) Repayment of loans (312) (187) Principal element of lease payments (123) (181) Interest paid (203) (82) Net cash from financing activities 24 2,823 888 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,329 (2,112) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,008 3,120 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 2,337 1,008 ??????? ??????? 1. Reporting entity

OTAQ plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together, "the Group") develop, provide and support the technology for use in the aquaculture industry and offshore oil & gas industries. The principal activity of the Company is that of a holding company for the Group as well as performing all administrative, corporate finance, strategic and governance functions of the Group. The Company is a public limited company, which is listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange and domiciled in England and incorporated and registered in England and Wales. The address of its registered office is 8-3-4 Harpers Mill, South Road, White Cross, Lancaster, England, LA1 4XF. The registered number of the Company is 11429299.

The principal accounting policies adopted by the Group and Company are set out in note 2. 2. Accounting policies

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied unless otherwise stated. a. Basis of preparation

The consolidated financial statements of OTAQ plc have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards in conformity with the requirements UK-adopted International Accounting Standards applicable to companies reporting under IFRS and the Companies Act 2006. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified for any financial assets which are stated at fair value through profit or loss. The consolidated financial statements of OTAQ plc are presented in pounds sterling, which is the presentation currency for the consolidated financial statements. The functional currency of each of the group entities is Sterling apart from OTAQ Chile SpA which is the Chilean Peso. Figures have been rounded to the nearest thousand.

The preparation of financial statements requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgement and complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements are disclosed in note 3.

The Group has taken advantage of the audit exemption for one of its subsidiaries, OTAQ Aquaculture Limited (company number SC498922) by virtue of s479A of the Companies Act 2006. The Group has provided a parent guarantee to this subsidiary which has taken advantage of the exemption from audit. The parent company has applied FRS101 in its entity statements. b. Basis of consolidation

The Group's financial statements consolidate the financial information of OTAQ plc and the entities it controls (its subsidiaries) drawn up to 31 December each year. In years prior to 31 December 2022, the financial statements were drawn up to 31 March each year. The year end date was amended on 16 December 2022 in order to algin with investor expectations. All business combinations (except for the Hertsford Capital plc reverse takeover on 31 March 2020 which used the merger accounting method) are accounted for by applying the acquisition method as at the acquisition date, which is the date on which control is transferred to the Group.

The Group measures goodwill at the acquisition date as:

-- the fair value of the consideration transferred; plus

-- the recognised amount of any non-controlling interests in the acquiree; plus

-- the fair value of the existing equity interest in the acquiree; less

-- the net recognised amount (generally fair value) of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilitiesassumed.

Transaction costs related to the acquisition, other than those associated with the issue of debt or equity securities, that the Group incurs in connection with a business combination are expensed as incurred.

All subsidiaries are entities in which the Group owns sufficient share capital and has sufficient voting rights in order to govern the financial and operating policies. The percentage holdings of the Company in its subsidiaries is set out in note 14. The subsidiaries have been fully consolidated from the date control passed. All intra-group transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions between Group companies are eliminated on consolidation. The accounting policies of subsidiaries are amended where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group. c. Foreign currency transactions

Transactions in foreign currencies are initially recorded in the functional currency by applying the spot rate ruling at the date of the transaction. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are retranslated at the functional currency rate of exchange ruling at the reporting date. All differences are taken to the Consolidated statement of comprehensive income. d. Going Concern

The Group is developing new products for its core markets in Offshore and Aquaculture as well as the new Geotracking division. The Group has invested heavily in the development and procurement of these products and has achieved this through use of its cash reserves as well as the funds received following the share issue in November 2022. As at 31 December 2022, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of GBP2,337,000. The directors have prepared and reviewed the Group's funding requirements over the next two years and are confident the Group has sufficient financial resources to meet its financial commitments and strategic objectives.

The forecasts generated by the Group, which cover the period to June 2024 and have been modelled for reductions in anticipated revenue, demonstrate sufficient ongoing demand to satisfy liabilities as they fall due. For these reasons the directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing Group's financial statements e. Functional and presentational currency

The financial statements are presented in pounds sterling, which is the Group's functional and presentation currency. All financial information presented has been rounded to the nearest thousand. f. Segmental reporting

An operating segment is a component of an entity that engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses, whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the entity's chief operating decision maker to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and assess its performance, and for which discrete financial information is available. Segmental information is set out in note 4. g. Revenue recognition

Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable and represents amounts receivable for goods and services provided in the normal course of business, net of sales related taxes.

Revenue related to sales of stock is recognised when goods are dispatched and the title and control over a product have passed to the customer, in accordance with agreed delivery terms.

Revenue under service contracts is recognised over the period in which the performance obligation relating to the agreed contract are satisfied. For rentals of the Group's assets, revenue is recognised on a monthly basis based on the agreed rate and number of days for which the asset is on hire to the customer. Some contractual revenue is invoiced in advance and gives rise to a contract liability which is recognised as deferred income. h. Government grants

Government grants are recognised when it is reasonable to expect that the grants will be received and that all related conditions are met, usually on submission of a valid claim for payment. Government grants of a revenue nature are deducted from administrative expenses in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income in line with the terms of the underlying grant agreement. Government grants relating to capital expenditure are deducted in arriving at the carrying amount of the asset. Government grants relating specifically to Covid-19 support measures have been disclosed as "other operating income". i. Leases

The Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease, at inception of the contract. The Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a corresponding lease liability with respect to all lease arrangements in which it is the lessee, except for short-term leases (defined as leases with a lease term of 12 months or less) and leases of low value assets (such as tablets and personal computers, small items of office furniture and telephones). For these leases, the Group recognises the lease payments as an operating expense on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease unless another systematic basis is more representative of the time pattern in which economic benefits from the leased assets are consumed. The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted by using the rate implicit in the lease. If this rate cannot be readily determined, the lessee uses its incremental borrowing rate.

Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability comprise:

-- Fixed lease payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable;

-- Variable lease payments that depend on an index or rate, initially measured using the index or rate atthe commencement date;

-- The amount expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees;

-- The exercise price of purchase options, if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise the options;

-- Payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the exercise of an option toterminate the lease.

The lease liability is presented as a separate line in the statement of financial position. The lease liability is subsequently measured by increasing the carrying amount to reflect interest on the lease liability (using the effective interest method) and by reducing the carrying amount to reflect the lease payments made.

The Group remeasures the lease liability (and makes a corresponding adjustment to the related right-of-use asset) whenever:

-- The lease term has changed or there is a significant event or change in circumstances resulting in achange in the assessment of exercise of a purchase option, in which case the lease liability is remeasured bydiscounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate;

-- The lease payments change due to changes in an index or rate or a change in expected payment under aguaranteed residual value, in which cases the lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised leasepayments using an unchanged discount rate (unless the lease payments change is due to a change in a floatinginterest rate, in which case a revised discount rate is used); and

-- A lease contract is modified and the lease modification is not accounted for as a separate lease, inwhich case the lease liability is remeasured based on the lease term of the modified lease by discounting therevised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the effective date of the modification.

The Group did not make any such adjustments during the periods presented.

The right-of-use assets comprise the initial measurement of the corresponding lease liability, lease payments made at or before the commencement day, less any lease incentives received and any initial direct costs. They are subsequently measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses.

Whenever the Group incurs an obligation for costs to dismantle and remove a leased asset, restore the site on which it is located or restore the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease, a provision is recognised and measured under IAS 37. To the extent that the costs relate to a right-of-use asset, the costs are included in the related right-of-use asset, unless those costs are incurred to produce inventories.

Right-of-use assets are depreciated over the shorter period of lease term and useful life of the underlying asset. If a lease transfers ownership of the underlying asset or the cost of the right-of-use asset reflects that the Group expects to exercise a purchase option, the related right-of-use asset is depreciated over the useful life of the underlying asset.

The depreciation starts at the commencement date of the lease. The right-of-use assets are presented as a separate line in the statement of financial position.

The Group applies IAS 36 to determine whether a right-of-use asset is impaired and accounts for any identified impairment loss as described in the 'Property, Plant and Equipment' policy. Variable rents that do not depend on an index or rate are not included in the measurement of the lease liability and the right-of-use asset. The related payments are recognised as an expense in the period in which the event or condition that triggers those payments occurs and are included in 'Administrative expenses' in profit or loss.

As a practical expedient, IFRS 16 permits a lessee not to separate non-lease components, and instead account for any lease and associated non-lease components as a single arrangement. The Group has not used this practical expedient. j. Finance expense

Finance expense comprises interest expense on borrowings. All borrowing costs are recognised using the effective interest method. k. Income tax

Income tax expense comprises current and deferred tax. Income tax expense is recognised in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income except to the extent that it relates to items recognised directly in equity or in other comprehensive income.

Current income tax assets and liabilities for the current and prior periods are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to, the tax authorities. The tax rates and tax laws used to compute the amount are those that are enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date.

Deferred income tax is recognised on all temporary differences arising between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts in the financial statements with the following exceptions:

-- where the temporary difference arises from the initial recognition of goodwill or of an asset orliability in a transaction that is not a business combination, that at the time of the transaction affects neitheraccounting nor taxable profit nor loss; and

-- in respect of taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries where the timingof the reversal of the temporary differences can be controlled and it is probable that the temporary differenceswill not reverse in the foreseeable future.

Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are measured on an undiscounted basis using the tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the date and which are expected to apply when the related deferred tax asset is realised, or the deferred tax liability is settled.

