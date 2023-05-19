

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 91.95 against the yen and a 3-day high of 1.6215 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 91.84 and 1.6258, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.6642 and 0.8959 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6622 and 0.8936, respectively.



Moving away from an early low of 1.0616 against the NZ dollar, the aussie edged up to 1.0638.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 94.00 against the yen, 1.56 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.



