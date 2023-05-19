Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19
[19.05.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.05.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,119,000.00
EUR
0
209,953,243.29
8.7049
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.05.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
885,627.17
87.8598
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.05.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,367,657.07
101.0607
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.05.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
13,027,204.61
108.5582
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.05.23
IE00BN0T9H70
72,339.00
GBP
0
7,693,909.02
106.3591
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.05.23
IE00BKX90X67
81,231.00
EUR
0
8,414,414.20
103.5862
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.05.23
IE00BKX90W50
46,049.00
CHF
0
4,517,257.59
98.0968
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.05.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
62,429,938.87
9.0667
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.05.23
IE000L1I4R94
3,020,380.00
USD
0
30,726,765.60
10.1731
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.05.23
IE000LJG9WK1
639,740.00
GBP
0
6,435,461.95
10.0595