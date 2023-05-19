In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.In its latest price assessment on May 16, OPIS saw wafer prices decline for another week as leading wafer maker TCL Zhonghuan slashed its prices for a second time in as many weeks. Prices for Mono M10 and G12 wafers, the mainstream sizes, plunged this week, with M10 wafers falling 9.26% to $0.696 per piece (pc) and G12 wafers diving an even more pronounced 16.02% to $0.818/pc. Not immune to this weakness, the less-traded M6 wafers also dropped 5.17% to $0.624/pc. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...