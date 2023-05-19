Anzeige
Freitag, 19.05.2023
WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2023 | 06:36
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 2.00 today

The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 2.00 as from today 19 May 2023.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
