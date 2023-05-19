The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 2.00 as from today 19 May 2023.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|16,100
|16,180
|10:15
|16,100
|16,165
|10:15
The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 2.00 as from today 19 May 2023.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|06:36
|Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 2.00 today
|The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 2.00 as from today 19 May 2023. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities...
► Artikel lesen
|00:14
|MOWI UK launches new range into ready-to-cook category
|Di
|NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Mowi (141/23)
|NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and
regular forwards/futures in Mowi ASA (MOWI) due to a dividend. For details
regarding the re-calculation please see exchange...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (140/23)
|The Board of Mowi ASA (Mowi) has resolved on May 9, 2023 to distribute a
quarterly dividend of NOK 2.00 per share. The Ex-date is May 19, 2023.
According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Besser als Mowi? Lachs-Aktie mit kräftigem Kaufsignal
|Die Lachspreise notieren weiterhin nahe den Rekordhochs. Dementsprechend gut verdienen derzeit auch die Produzenten. Aufgrund der Unsicherheit über die neuen Steuern, welche Norwegens Regierung einführen...
► Artikel lesen