Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U71G LN) Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-May-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 18-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 86.9007

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1758652

CODE: U71G LN

ISIN: LU1407888053

ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71G LN Sequence No.: 244869 EQS News ID: 1636833 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

